Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured TonightMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
IN COLD BLOOD: Killers Stalked Single Dad Gunned Down In Hackensack, Investigators Say
UPDATE: Two men stalked a dollar store clerk from Maywood before one of them is seen on video shooting the 28-year-old victim dead outside a Hackensack barber shop, authorities charged. Footage retrieved from several area surveillance cameras show Dior Alston and Malik Abel, both 21, following Vidal Nieves down Essex...
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
Ambulance crashes, overturns on Garden State Parkway
HILLSIDE, N.J. -- An ambulance ended up on its side after crashing Friday morning in New Jersey.The accident happened at the Garden State Parkway North Union toll plaza in Hillside.Police say a patient with a pre-existing injury was taken to a local hospital by another ambulance.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
News 12
Police: Ambulance overturned at Union County toll plaza
An ambulance overturned at the Union County toll plaza, police say. The incident occurred when the driver lost directional control in the E-ZPass lane while transporting a teenage patient, authorities say. The driver sustained a head injury, according to authorities. Both the driver and the teenager are being treated at...
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
School lockdown lifted in Asbury Park after woman reports threatening individual in area
Police are investigating reports that a suspicious person on a bike made threatening remarks involving a weapon in Asbury Park.
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill
State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.
Police: Bronx suspect arrested following carjacking, car crash
A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a 29-year-old driver in Kingsbridge Heights Thursday afternoon.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now
UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
'Shoot Him': Manhunt Continues For Strong-Arm Robbers Who Accosted Hasbrouck Heights Tenant
A Hasbrouck Heights garden apartment tenant told police he was robbed by two men who covered his mouth and yanked a bracelet from his wrist as he arrived home shortly before dawn. Officers from Hasbrouck Heights and Wood-Ridge responded to the call from the Skyline Apartments on Terrace Avenue shortly...
Police: Kidnapping scam reported throughout the Hudson Valley
In this scam, a male suspect states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent.
Brazen Fair Lawn Home Invaders Tie Up Resident, Trigger Massive Manhunt
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Intruders tied up a Fair Lawn resident during a brazen home invasion Thursday morning, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives and borough police are investigating the push-in robbery, which sent a 28th Street resident to the hospital with minor injuries around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
Charges announced in shooting deaths of bear cubs in Ringwood
Matthew Ligus, 22, faces a number of charges, including hunting without a firearm license and the possession/use of illegal ammunition.
News 12
Huntington man who attacked LIRR conductor receives first-ever ban from MTA
The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history was executed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Friday. Huntington native Michael Harewood pleaded guilty this week to sexually attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor. Harewood is now banned from using the train until 2025. An order of protection has also...
News 12
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
A home health aide hired to care for a 92-year-old Westport woman is accused of taking advantage of her. Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts. Aldiva began...
Comments / 0