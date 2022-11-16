ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Santa Makes a Special Appearance at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland Dec. 9

Before he completes his Christmas Eve duties, Rudolph and Santa will first visit Tamarac. Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland is set to be a holly, jolly night of reindeer games filled with family-friendly activities. Because admission is free, there’s plenty to enjoy at no cost, including bounce houses, arts and crafts,...
TAMARAC, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road

On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Talk Media

Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location

After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
downbeach.com

Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back

The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
MARGATE, FL
galencollege.edu

Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program

Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
west-palm-beach-news.com

The Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside is attempting to convey again its glory days

West Palm Beach was the Jim Crow South — Black folks tried everything they could to thrive under those conditions. If you speak to Black elders in the Historic Northwest District, they’ll tell you about one premier venue that felt like a safe haven for their excellence. And it just so happened to attract jazz greats, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, to name a few.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall

With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah

Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Food, Cleanliness Issues At Delray Beach Deli, Says Inspector

Three Inspections, Ten Violations In Just Days For “Bagels With Deli.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com A Delray Beach Deli required three inspections over just a few days after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation didn’t like what was seen during a routine check-up on October 31st. “Bagels With” Deli […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy