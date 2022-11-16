ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

TheDailyBeast

Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic

Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two

Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Chronicle

Lethal Blasts in Poland Rattle NATO as Russia Strikes Ukraine

Explosions reportedly caused by Russian missiles killed two people in Poland, prompting the NATO member to consider an appeal for assistance from its allies in the alliance. Polish authorities are investigating the blasts that happened about 4 miles from the frontier with Ukraine. The government in Warsaw may invoke NATO's Article 4, which allows allies to raise discussions on national security threats, a spokesman said.
Washington Examiner

Biden convenes emergency G-7 meeting after alleged Russian missile strike in Poland

President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with G-7 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after Poland claimed a Russian-made missile killed two people near its eastern border with Ukraine. Biden was asked by reporters traveling with the president whether he would provide an update on the situation at the start of...
US News and World Report

Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
US News and World Report

Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source

BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...

