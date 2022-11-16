Read full article on original website
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Russia Demands an Apology for Poland Missile Panic
Russian officials have lashed out at Western leaders following NATO’s admission that a Russian-made missile struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday in a “likely” accident by Ukraine’s missile defense system. Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, made the announcement Wednesday...
Putin Ally Shuts Down Russia’s Claim Ukraine Plans to Unleash Dirty Bomb
Russia is now taking its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb in Ukraine as an act of provocation to some of Moscow’s closest partners in India and China, in an apparent attempt to shore up support. But the presentation has fallen flat. Russia’s defense minister,...
The Pentagon says the US would 'defend every inch of NATO territory' after reports that Russian missiles killed 2 people in Poland
Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder couldn't confirm that the rockets had landed in Polish territory as Vladimir Putin's forces battered Ukraine.
Ukraine news – live: Biden vows investigation into claims Russia fired missile at Poland that killed two
Poland is increasing its “readiness” of some military units after a report that an explosion that killed two people near the Ukrainian border was caused by stray Russian missiles, Polish officials said. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast in the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, was caused by Russia. Poland is now verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said. Article 4 allows NATO members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security,...
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Poland, NATO say deadly missile that struck Polish territory was not a Russian attack
Poland says there is 'absolutely no indication' a missile that came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a deliberate attack by Russia.
Biden disputes Zelenskyy's claim that the missile that hit Poland was not Ukrainian: 'That's not the evidence'
Biden contradicted Zelenskyy's claim that the missile that hit Poland was not Ukrainian. "That's not the evidence," Biden said in response to Zelenskyy's remarks. Poland and NATO also say the missile was likely a Ukrainian defense missile that accidentally hit Poland. President Joe Biden said that the Ukrainian president's insistence...
Lethal Blasts in Poland Rattle NATO as Russia Strikes Ukraine
Explosions reportedly caused by Russian missiles killed two people in Poland, prompting the NATO member to consider an appeal for assistance from its allies in the alliance. Polish authorities are investigating the blasts that happened about 4 miles from the frontier with Ukraine. The government in Warsaw may invoke NATO's Article 4, which allows allies to raise discussions on national security threats, a spokesman said.
Biden convenes emergency G-7 meeting after alleged Russian missile strike in Poland
President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting with G-7 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, after Poland claimed a Russian-made missile killed two people near its eastern border with Ukraine. Biden was asked by reporters traveling with the president whether he would provide an update on the situation at the start of...
NATO says Russia remains responsible for the fatal missile strike in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian air defense
A missile killed two people when it hit NATO member Poland on Tuesday. NATO said it was likely a Ukrainian air-defense missile, but still faulted Russia. "Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," NATO's head said. NATO said Wednesday that Russia was ultimately to blame...
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Zelensky calls Russian missiles hitting Poland ‘really significant escalation’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called the death of two people in Poland from Russian missiles a “really significant escalation” of the war between Kyiv and Moscow. “Hitting NATO territory with missiles. … This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant...
Ukraine Conflict Intensifies in East; NATO, Poland Say Missile Likely Not From Russia
KYIV/PRZEWODOW, Poland/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ukraine said it faced fierce attacks in the east from Russian forces reinforced with troops withdrawn from Kherson in the south, while NATO and Poland concluded a missile that crashed in Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences. The government in Kyiv was working...
