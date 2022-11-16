Read full article on original website
Georgia Defeats Bucknell 65-61
Georgia improves to 3-1 after defeating Bucknell, despite trailing for majority of first half.
NAVY 78, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT
Percentages: FG .414, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Pope 3-13, Anderson 2-3, Kosakowski 2-7, Nwaokorie 1-1, Roquemore 1-1, Brooks 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshimanga 5). Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Roquemore 4, Nwaokorie 3, Brooks 2, Kosakowski 2, Tshimanga). Steals: 3 (Pope 2, Nwaokorie).
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 19
Today we look back at one of the best comebacks in Georgia football history. On Oct. 28, 1978 Georgia trailed Kentucky 16-0 in Lexington. But then the Bulldogs fought their way back and got a Rex Robinson field goal with only seconds left to win 17-16. That season Georogia won five games by seven ...
