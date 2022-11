It’s hard to come back after an emotional night, no matter the outcome. Auburn had maybe its most emotional night, an evening of fiery passion if you will, last Saturday when Cadillac Williams led the Tigers out of the tunnel to take on fat pantload Jimbo Fisher. Jimbo got lost in his papers, Caddy held him to -2 yards in the third quarter, and the Tigers got a win in front of an absolutely unhinged Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO