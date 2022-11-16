GTA Online is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Although there's been some confusion over when the 25th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto is, the series officially first began in November. Due to an incorrect Google listing, many believed the series began in October 1997. Some people thought this also meant that Rockstar Games would reveal the next Grand Theft Auto game in October to coincide with this anniversary, but alas, there was no grand unveiling and we still don't know much about the next game. Rockstar Games has promised more information in the future, but it's unclear how long we will be waiting for that first look at the highly anticipated game.

1 DAY AGO