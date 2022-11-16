Read full article on original website
UK smothers South Carolina State 106-63
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Coming off a tough, double overtime loss to Michigan State on Tuesday night, and with a trip to Gonzaga awaiting them, it would have been easy for No. 4 Kentucky to overlook Thursday night’s opponent, South Carolina State. The Cats, however, had no such thoughts....
WATCH: Robb half-court heave lifts EKU to buzzer-beating win
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKYT) - EKU guard Cooper Robb launched the game-winning three just before the buzzer, giving the Colonels the 62-61 win at Georgia State. Leading 61-59, Georgia State’s Dwon Odom missed a free throw with 5.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Robb grabbed the rebound, veered left and let go the Hail Mary as time expired. The senior from Georgetown finished with 7 points.
UK Volleyball takes down Vols in four sets
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four players had double-figure scoring Wednesday night as the No. 18 Kentucky Volleyball team beat Tennessee in four sets, 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24) as Emma Grome’s 56 assists set the pace for UK to hit .268 on the night in UK’s sixth-straight win.
WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Chill stretches through the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These cold temperatures will hang around all weekend long. After another front passes across Kentucky, temperatures take another hit. That means we’ll only hover around freezing for highs on both days. So consider this the coldest weekend of the season. Even last weekend was warmer than this mess.
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A New investigation has been opened after human remains were found off I-75 in Lexington. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told our crews on the scene, Lexington Police found the partial remains off exit 113. Off the northbound lane. “It was reported by some of the...
Chris Bailey’s 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bundle up and get ready for a winter of roller coaster temperature swings and plenty of chances for snow and ice to blanket the ground. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I expect this...
Golden Alert canceled for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Golden Alert for Judy Howard has been canceled. She has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden alert for 81-year-old Judy Howard. Howard was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, from the 1000 block of Georgetown Road. Howard...
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
Madison County launching pilot behavioral health program for criminal offenders
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is one of 11 Kentucky counties participating in a new behavioral pilot program. The program will allow some people charged with crimes to receive behavioral health treatment instead of going to jail. “We’re trying to arrest people and put them in a jail...
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
Kentucky National Guard troops home after nearly year-long overseas deployment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky National Guard soldiers was reunited Thursday with friends and family after a nearly year-long deployment. The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo. The soldiers flew home to Lexington Thursday. “Very rewarding opportunity to be...
After the death of another friend, advocates look for solutions to gun violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A close friend of well-known advocate and the Director of One Lexington Devine Carama was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Now Carama shares that the community has lost a good man, with a big heart. “We need more Big Bs. We need more people with love...
Ky. family who lost child collecting toys for Ky. Children’s Hospital patients
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The unthinkable became reality for a central Kentucky couple. Their newborn baby girl, harper lived only a few hours before she died. Months later, the couple is still grieving but now they are starting to heal. james and Cassandra Reed welcomed their beautiful baby girl Harper...
Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow...
