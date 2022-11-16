ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects

Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
NBC Connecticut

GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign

Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy