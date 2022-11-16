Read full article on original website
The Walker Report: First Step to Being Elite, Keep Manny Diaz Long-Term
In the past three weeks following Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State, Nittany Lion fans alumni, and media have wondered how they can become an elite program again. What will it take to get over the hump against Michigan, Ohio State, and USC starting in 2024?. Well, there...
Penn State Men’s Basketball Drops 1st Game, 61-59, to Virginia Tech
Penn State wasn’t going to win every game this season, and its fifth game against Virginia Tech ended up being the first one it lost. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad fought hard but fell to the Hokies, 61-59, in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The Hokies got off...
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 18
Update (9:02 AM)- **An interesting offer from Penn State as they extend one to a player in the Class of 2023. 3-star defensive end Brenton Williams announced the news after a conversation with head coach James Franklin. Williams (6’4″, 245-pounds) is from Opelika, Alabama. It just so happens Williams de-committed from Coastal Carolina yesterday. Along with Penn State, Williams has also received offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Memphis, Kansas, Liberty, South Florida, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.
Walker’s 3 Keys to Penn State Beating Rutgers
No. 11 Penn State will go into its matchup in the penultimate regular-season game and the final road game at Rutgers as a 19-point favorite, according to Circa Sports. Penn State has bounced back from its loss to Ohio State with two of its best performances this season. It beat...
Penn State Will Host Nevada to Open 2025 Football Season
On Thursday, it was made official by Nevada’s athletic department that Penn State will host Nevada in its 2025 season opener. Although this has been known for quite some time, a statement from Nevada made this a formal acknowledgment of the game. Penn State was originally supposed to play...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Virginia Tech
After beating Furman 73-68 Thursday, Penn State is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Charleston Classic. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team plays its fifth game of the 2022-23 season and second of the Charleston Classic Friday. Its opponent is Virginia Tech (4-0), which won its first tournament game against Old Dominion, 75-71. Here are five things to know before the game.
PWO Joey Palko Commits to Penn State
Joey Palko, a Class of 2023 DE/TE who had been committed to Bucknell, got offered by Penn State this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to commit. He announced his commitment to Penn State as a preferred walk-on late Wednesday night. In his tweeted statement, Palko thanked...
Penn State Basketball Keeps Rolling, Beats Furman, 73-68
Penn State men’s basketball is 4-0 after a 73-68 win over Furman in Game 1 of the Charleston Classic. Furman started hot, scoring the game’s first five points, but Penn State outscored it 46-24 the rest of the half and took a 46-29 lead into halftime. Jalen Pickett...
Malvern’s Bobby Mears Commits to Walk-on at Penn State
Class of 2023 ATH Bobby Mears has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, he announced via Twitter Thursday night. Mears (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, which is less than three hours away from State College. He’s capable of playing tight end,...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Furman
PICKETT’S (CONTINUED) CHARGE. Jalen Pickett didn’t have to post a triple-double to prove he could play. Pickett scored a game-high 23 points in Penn State’s season-opening win over Winthrop and had a game-high 11 assists three nights later against Loyola (MD). But getting a triple-double is always pretty cool, especially when it had only happened once in school history. In Monday’s win over Butler, Pickett had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 boards to join Calvin Booth as the only players in Penn State history to accomplish that feat. It will be hard to top a triple-double, but Pickett has impressed in each of Penn State’s first three games, and there’s no reason not to expect him to do so against Furman.
Sean Clifford Named Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
On Wednesday, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, an award that goes to the student-athlete that demonstrates a record of leadership by exhibiting courage, integrity, and sportsmanship on and off the field. On the field,...
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 5: Off to Piscataway, N.J.
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Penn State’s matchup against Rutgers this weekend and what’s to love … err, not to...
