Read full article on original website
Mary Freitas
2d ago
What r cameras for? They have all these cameras , but capture nothing. But I believe they will capture these or this awful person . Prayers n blessings to his son n rest of his family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
NBC Connecticut
Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old
A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for the man they are calling a suspect. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed. Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect. Naugatuck Police...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt
Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said cold air arrives over the weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. Middletown fighters, who...
Naugatuck Police Searching For Suspect In Murder Of 1-Year-Old
Police in Connecticut are searching for a man who is a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old. The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck. The suspect is believed to be Christopher Francisquini, age 31, address unknown, said the Naugatuck...
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
Suspect in Hartford homicide arrested in Vermont
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Hartford. Police have arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, of Lovell Avenue in Windsor.
Police standoff underway on Prospect St. in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A police standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway on in the area of Prospect Street and Tristian Court in Wethersfield Friday evening. Town officials said police attempted to serve a warrant at a home and have the house surrounded. Police said they saw a suspect inside the home and the […]
Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting at New Haven Liquor Store
New Haven police are trying to identify the person who shot a clerk at a New Haven liquor store during a robbery on Saturday night and they are asking for help from the public. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: family of man arrested in Springfield officer-involved shooting speaks out
Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker at Springfield event. It featured retired U.S. Army Colonel and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack Jacobs. Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield department store. Updated: 13 hours ago. A longtime department store in Greenfield, that closed in 2019,...
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Naugatuck officer shot during undercover Waterbury investigation
Naugatuck officer shot during Waterbury investigation
East Hartford man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making ghost guns
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of making ghost guns. According to court documents, in late 2021, the FBI learned that John Lee Ortiz and others were selling ghost guns. Ghost guns are homemade guns that do not contain serial numbers or other identifying markings […]
Enfield Man Charged After Fentanyl Death Of 1-Year-Old
A Connecticut man has been charged with alleged criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a 1-year-old from a fentanyl overdose. Hartford County resident Lenin Rodriguez, age 30, of Enfield, turned himself in to officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox. The infant's death...
Hamden police arrest three New Haven men in connection to carjacking incident
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three New Haven men in connection to an Oct. 27 carjacking on Townwalk Drive in Hamden Tuesday. 19-year-old Naszier Beall, 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon were arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court for their involvement in the carjacking. Beall, Player and Wilfong Dixon […]
Springfield suspect wanted for shoplifting, allegedly stole kid’s bike
The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that was caught on camera allegedly shoplifting.
Staying warm: Hartford homeless visit Dunkin’ Donuts park for boots, clothing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city’s homeless lined up to receive boots, warm clothing, and medical support at Dunkin Donuts’ Park on Friday. Stanley Smith, who knows the harsh reality of being homeless in the winter, is now staying at a shelter in Hartford. “It’s bad out there, but if you got the right stuff, […]
NBC Connecticut
Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield: Police
An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
Comments / 4