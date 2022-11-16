ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Mary Freitas
2d ago

What r cameras for? They have all these cameras , but capture nothing. But I believe they will capture these or this awful person . Prayers n blessings to his son n rest of his family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼

NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for the man they are calling a suspect. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed. Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect. Naugatuck Police...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition following Hartford Magnolia Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Magnolia Street in Hartford Friday morning. Hartford police responded to the area of 186 Magnolia St. for a person shot around 10 a.m. and began to canvass the area. While on scene, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police standoff underway on Prospect St. in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A police standoff with a barricaded suspect is underway on in the area of Prospect Street and Tristian Court in Wethersfield Friday evening. Town officials said police attempted to serve a warrant at a home and have the house surrounded. Police said they saw a suspect inside the home and the […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Kensington Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his twenties was injured in a shooting on Kensington Street in Hartford Wednesday night. Hartford police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After meeting with the victim, police determined the shooting occurred in the area of 86 Kensington St. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
Daily Voice

Enfield Man Charged After Fentanyl Death Of 1-Year-Old

A Connecticut man has been charged with alleged criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a 1-year-old from a fentanyl overdose. Hartford County resident Lenin Rodriguez, age 30, of Enfield, turned himself in to officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox. The infant's death...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police arrest three New Haven men in connection to carjacking incident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three New Haven men in connection to an Oct. 27 carjacking on Townwalk Drive in Hamden Tuesday. 19-year-old Naszier Beall, 20-year-old Levante Player and 21-year-old Kevin Wilfong-Dixon were arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant at Meriden Superior Court for their involvement in the carjacking. Beall, Player and Wilfong Dixon […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father Arrested in Connection to Baby's Fentanyl Death in Enfield: Police

An Enfield man has been arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of his 1-year-old child in November 2021. Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Lenin Rodriguez on an arrest warrant Wednesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the baby died of acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARTFORD, CT

