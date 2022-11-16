Read full article on original website
Surf Turf
2d ago
Time for corporal punishment ala Singapore or Saudi Arabia. These dregs of society should not be shown any mercy at all. Time for undercover HPD at Ala Moana!!
Reply(1)
8
Pedro Maynes
2d ago
Where are the parents or guardians? They're responsible and should be held accountable as well, with a substantial fine and incarceration for both juvenile and parents . . .
Reply(1)
5
Cheryl Medeiros
3d ago
So they run around in a gang robbing people with a machete. I hope they get charged as adults!
Reply
13
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley
New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
Victim shot in Kalihi attempted murder case
Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder case in Kalihi.
KITV.com
Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
KITV.com
Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have released images and surveillance footage of two men they say held up a Hele gas station in the McCully-Moiliili area in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 20 at the Hele gast staion located near South King Street and Punahou Street.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After months of debate, Honolulu police close to issuing first concealed carry gun permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department will start processing permits for civilians to carry concealed firearms starting Monday, but applicants facing a daunting list of requirements to get approved. Mayor Rick Blangiardi approved controversial new permit rules last week based on a Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
KITV.com
4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha,...
Pedestrian struck on road in Kailua, dies
The Honolulu Police Department has reported the 47th traffic fatality on Oahu happened on Wednesday evening.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Taxpayers will fund legal defense for third officer accused in near-fatal Makaha crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Taxpayers will pay for civil defense lawyers for three Honolulu police officers involved in an alleged illegal chase that ended in a near-fatal crash in Makaha. In September 2021, HPD Officer Joshua Nahulu allegedly led two other officers in the chase, but then pretended to be unaware...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son. Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member. New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or...
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the H-1 freeway Friday night. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Pearl City area. Emergency Medical Services said a 17-year-old girl and a 56-year-old woman were transported to the hospital in serious condition. It is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
String of robberies in and around Ala Moana prompts safety warning as holiday shopping begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway following a string of brazen daytime robberies in and around Ala Moana Center, prompting experts to underscore vigilance as the holiday shopping season begins. Witnesses say the suspects appear to be teenagers and that they were armed with a machete. Police sources confirm...
KITV.com
Mother calls on school to battle bullying, after assault on student near middle school in Ewa Beach
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The mother of a special needs sixth grader in Ewa Beach has filed a police report, after video came out on social media showing her daughter being attacked. Yvette Uekawa arrived to pick up her daughter at the everyday meeting spot across from Honouliuli Middle...
Comments / 10