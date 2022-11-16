ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 10

Surf Turf
2d ago

Time for corporal punishment ala Singapore or Saudi Arabia. These dregs of society should not be shown any mercy at all. Time for undercover HPD at Ala Moana!!

Reply(1)
8
Pedro Maynes
2d ago

Where are the parents or guardians? They're responsible and should be held accountable as well, with a substantial fine and incarceration for both juvenile and parents . . .

Reply(1)
5
Cheryl Medeiros
3d ago

So they run around in a gang robbing people with a machete. I hope they get charged as adults!

Reply
13
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on H-1 freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the H-1 freeway Friday night. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the Pearl City area. Emergency Medical Services said a 17-year-old girl and a 56-year-old woman were transported to the hospital in serious condition. It is...
PEARL CITY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy