Northville, MI

MLive.com

Underwood’s 2-point conversion gives Belleville 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in semifinals

NOVI -- When Bryce Underwood walked into Novi High School’s football stadium on Friday night, everyone knew who he was. A sophomore quarterback for Belleville, Underwood is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent who holds a five-star rating. He has led a Belleville offense that has been virtually unstoppable ever since he began starting as a freshman and led the Tigers to a state title last season.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC

We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Jackson’s first-year diver is headed to the state meet

JACKSON -- Megan Jones spent the 2021 swim season as the Vikings’ 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley swimmer, as well as being part of the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. This year she made room for a new event on her schedule; diving. That move paid...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon, Lumen Christi bring solid defenses, strong offenses into semifinal

The last time Lumen Christi and Napoleon played, it was Derek Shell’s first season as the Pirates head coach. Lumen Christi won that day in 2018, beating a Napoleon team which had snuck into the playoffs under the old six-wins-and-you’re-in system at 5-4. The Titans won that matchup in the district semifinal, the first playoff win on the road to what is still Lumen Christi’s most recent state championship.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team

NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State survives late collapse to top Villanova

EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center went from rollicking to nailbiting on Friday night as Michigan State narrowly avoided heartbreak. The Spartans saw a 16-point second-half lead shrink to one point in the final minute and saw a would-be Villanova game-winner miss in the final seconds as it held on for a 73-71 win on Friday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan run out of gym early by Arizona State in Legends Class championship

NEW YORK -- As Michigan’s misfires mounted and Arizona State’s desert-hot shooting continued, a bad start for the Wolverines quickly became an insurmountable margin. Michigan fell behind big early in Thursday’s Legends Classic championship, falling 87-62 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for its first loss of the young season.
TEMPE, AZ
MLive.com

Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth

NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI

