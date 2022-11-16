Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
How Northville's volleyball coach found the courage to inspire her team at the Final 4
Northville volleyball coach Sarah Lindstrom says one of the most challenging things to do is to get teenagers to believe in themselves. Which is saying something because she has a roster chalked full of future Division I college players. There shouldn't be any issues with confidence whatsoever. But the second-year...
MLive.com
Underwood’s 2-point conversion gives Belleville 29-28 OT win over Cass Tech in semifinals
NOVI -- When Bryce Underwood walked into Novi High School’s football stadium on Friday night, everyone knew who he was. A sophomore quarterback for Belleville, Underwood is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound talent who holds a five-star rating. He has led a Belleville offense that has been virtually unstoppable ever since he began starting as a freshman and led the Tigers to a state title last season.
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
Antaiwn Mack resigns after 4 years as Ann Arbor Huron varsity head football coach
ANN ARBOR – Antaiwn Mack, Ann Arbor Huron’s varsity head football coach, has resigned from his position after four years at the helm. Mack announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in an email sent to Huron athletic director Tony Whiren that was obtained by MLive, and Mack confirmed the resignation to MLive Friday morning.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: D2 state semifinal between No. 1 Dexter and No. 4 GR FHC
We’re so close to the end of the high school football season and that means the stakes are higher than ever for the remaining playoff teams. Dexter and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central are two teams that have certainly earned the right to be one game away from playing for a state championship in Division 2 and Saturday’s semifinal showdown should be one for the history books.
MLive.com
Jackson’s first-year diver is headed to the state meet
JACKSON -- Megan Jones spent the 2021 swim season as the Vikings’ 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley swimmer, as well as being part of the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. This year she made room for a new event on her schedule; diving. That move paid...
MLive.com
Napoleon, Lumen Christi bring solid defenses, strong offenses into semifinal
The last time Lumen Christi and Napoleon played, it was Derek Shell’s first season as the Pirates head coach. Lumen Christi won that day in 2018, beating a Napoleon team which had snuck into the playoffs under the old six-wins-and-you’re-in system at 5-4. The Titans won that matchup in the district semifinal, the first playoff win on the road to what is still Lumen Christi’s most recent state championship.
MLive.com
Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team
NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
MLive.com
Dexter football motivated by chance to make first-ever state title appearance
DEXTER – Normally, Phil Jacobs’ main concern would be making sure his team was focused heading into a big game. But that hasn’t been the case for the Dexter football coach this season and heading into the biggest game in program history.
MLive.com
Michigan State survives late collapse to top Villanova
EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center went from rollicking to nailbiting on Friday night as Michigan State narrowly avoided heartbreak. The Spartans saw a 16-point second-half lead shrink to one point in the final minute and saw a would-be Villanova game-winner miss in the final seconds as it held on for a 73-71 win on Friday night.
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
MLive.com
Catholic High School League and Archdiocese of Detroit sued over sports transfer policy
A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic High School League (CHSL) and the Archdiocese of Detroit (AOD), claiming an “overtly discriminatory policy” involving transfer students that would prevent them from participating in sports at the school. The Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday that the lawsuit was...
MLive.com
Michigan run out of gym early by Arizona State in Legends Class championship
NEW YORK -- As Michigan’s misfires mounted and Arizona State’s desert-hot shooting continued, a bad start for the Wolverines quickly became an insurmountable margin. Michigan fell behind big early in Thursday’s Legends Classic championship, falling 87-62 inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for its first loss of the young season.
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Handling success and rat poison
EAST LANSING – Michigan State nearly suffered an epic collapse but held on to complete a memorable eight days. The Spartans faced Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova in a span of a little more than a week and came out with a 2-1 record. In the most recent of those...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
MLive.com
Newcomers shine in blowout win, as Michigan basketball builds depth
NEW YORK -- Michigan pummeled Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, 90-61, easily Michigan’s best all-around performance of this young season. The Wolverines are 3-0 and will try to stay perfect and capture a trophy on Thursday night against the winner of the Arizona State-VCU game, which tipped on the Barclays Center floor before Michigan was done with its postgame press conference.
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
MLive.com
Balanced, efficient offense propels Michigan past Pitt, into Legends Classic title game
NEW YORK -- Michigan dominated the second half on Wednesday night. As a result, the Wolverines will play for a championship on Thursday night. Michigan blew out Pittsburgh 91-60 in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and will play the winner of Arizona State and VCU for the title.
