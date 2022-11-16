Read full article on original website
Man who allegedly killed two boys in DUI crash claims drug tests taken illegally
Kent Barlow, the man charged of killing two Eagle Mountain boys in a fatal DUI crash in May, is now claiming the blood and urine samples taken during a drug test after the incident were taken illegally.
slcpd.com
SLCPD Recover Large Amount of Illegal Drugs as Part of Focus Area Policing
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, while patrolling a “focus area,” graveyard officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man accused of possessing a distributable amount of illegal drugs. This investigation started at 1:08 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, when a SLCPD officer...
ksl.com
Taylorsville day care employee arrested, accused of abusing young boy
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville day care employee has been arrested and accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy in her care. Juana Petatan Loyola, 67, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 2, a mother dropped off her 2-year-old...
kjzz.com
Taylorsville daycare worker arrested after allegedly abusing 2-year-old
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A daycare employee in Taylorsville has been arrested after allegedly abusing a child under her care. Police said Juana Noyola, 67, worked at ABC/Tilley Time Daycare located at 4579 S 1175 W in Taylorsville. They said a mother picked up her children from the daycare...
Gephardt Daily
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community Tuesday after police found a distributable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle. A Salt Lake City police officer patrolling the area of 1000 West and North...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight
Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
Gephardt Daily
Perry PD: Vandals who sacked LDS wardhouse last week identified
PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services. Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
kjzz.com
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
“It’s heartbreaking”: Neighbors react to 3-year-old boy fatally shot
According to Taylorsville Police, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in his home Wednesday night at Thornhill Apartments.
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
kslnewsradio.com
South Jordan Police find missing 17-year-old, police say boy is OK
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police say they have found missing 17-year-old, Jacob White. Earlier Friday evening, police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the boy. At roughly 9:20 p.m., police announced in a Facebook posting that White had been found and is OK. According to...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver arrested in West Valley City after pointing gun at officer in unmarked patrol vehicle
WEST VALLEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he became angry and pointed a gun at another motorist who happened to be an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle. A Granite School District police officer was driving north on...
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
