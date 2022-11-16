PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services. Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.

