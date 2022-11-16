ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Police: Video shows Taylorsville day care employee abusing 2-year-old boy

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 67-year-old employee at a Taylorsville day care was arrested Thursday after police say she abused a 2-year-old boy in her care. Taylorsville police say surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows Juana Petatan Noyola handling the boy “aggressively and roughly, hitting...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight

Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Perry PD: Vandals who sacked LDS wardhouse last week identified

PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services. Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.
PERRY, UT
ksl.com

Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism

SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house

PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
PERRY, UT
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
PERRY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

South Jordan Police find missing 17-year-old, police say boy is OK

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police say they have found missing 17-year-old, Jacob White. Earlier Friday evening, police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the boy. At roughly 9:20 p.m., police announced in a Facebook posting that White had been found and is OK. According to...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
MIDVALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy