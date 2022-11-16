Read full article on original website
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Naomi Biden Urged Her Grandfather to Run Against Trump. Now She’s Getting Married at the White House
The President—or “Pop” as his grandkids call him—will attend his granddaughter’s wedding during a surge of optimism in his inner circle.
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Jamie Raskin: Trump thought he could enter the Capitol on January 6 'like Mussolini being carried on the shoulders of his supporters'
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House panel investigating the January 6 riot, told MSNBC on Thursday that former President Donald Trump likely thought he would get a hero's welcome from his supporters at the Capitol. "Everything that we've heard tells me that the former president was incensed,"...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Watch Live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Trump Special Counsel for Criminal Probes
[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.
Democrat Frisch Concedes to MAGA Republican Boebert in Tight Race for Colorado House Seat
Democratic candidate Adam Frisch announced on Friday that he called Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to concede after a tight race for her congressional seat. Boebert has been a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. She was one of the 147 congressional Republicans who challenged the results of the 2020...
