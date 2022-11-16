Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area

This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments.

A man who lives by the victim says he heard a lot of commotion from the unit next to him around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I heard arguing earlier but you know people argue all the time and I didn’t expect anything of it,” he said. “Afterward, I heard a bang but I didn’t figure it was a gun. I just thought because they were banging on the door earlier.”

Shortly after, he says Memphis police officers came knocking on his door asking if he was ok. It was at that moment, he realized the magnitude of the events that had taken place next door.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictures of the suspects released by the Memphis Police Department

Memphis police say the suspects fled the scene and left a very uneasy feeling among people who live and work in this area. So far, no arrests have been made, but police have identified one of the suspects.

Investigators believe Kevin Fennell is one of the two men seen on surveillance video in the area. They said Fennell and an unidentified male suspect left the scene in a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with TN tag 236-BFQS. MPD has released photos of the suspect vehicle on social media.

Kevin Fennell (Photo provided by Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

