ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area

By Autumn Scott, Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments.

A man who lives by the victim says he heard a lot of commotion from the unit next to him around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I heard arguing earlier but you know people argue all the time and I didn’t expect anything of it,” he said. “Afterward, I heard a bang but I didn’t figure it was a gun. I just thought because they were banging on the door earlier.”

Shortly after, he says Memphis police officers came knocking on his door asking if he was ok. It was at that moment, he realized the magnitude of the events that had taken place next door.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFS2c_0jCKEzzh00
Pictures of the suspects released by the Memphis Police Department

Memphis police say the suspects fled the scene and left a very uneasy feeling among people who live and work in this area. So far, no arrests have been made, but police have identified one of the suspects.

Investigators believe Kevin Fennell is one of the two men seen on surveillance video in the area. They said Fennell and an unidentified male suspect left the scene in a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with TN tag 236-BFQS. MPD has released photos of the suspect vehicle on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwHEc_0jCKEzzh00
Kevin Fennell (Photo provided by Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Teen injured in Parkway Village shooting, one detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A teenage girl is injured following a shooting in Parkway Village Monday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Curtis Street. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police say a male has been detained at this time. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen dead after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has died after a shooting in Parkway Village. MPD initially investigated a shooting on November 21 on the 2700 block of Curtis Street. A teen girl was found and transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Police said that she did not survive her injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies after shooting in Frayser

UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooting victim in this incident did not survive his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured following a shooting in Frayser Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. Police say the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. They have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen girl critically injured in shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Curtis Street, police said. Police said that officers responded to the shooting and found a girl...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Teen girl has died after shooting Monday night in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl has died after a shooting Monday night in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Curtis St. MPD said the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, but she died Tuesday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested for driving under the influence escapes in handcuffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man stopped in Tunica County for traffic violations and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence is now considered a fugitive. Tunica County sheriff’s deputies said Devin Dean, 21, was in handcuffs when he made a run for it early Saturday morning near Highway 61. Deputies said they stopped […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder

UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man identified in fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a shooting victim after an incident on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. Police initially responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. on November 17. They said they found a man lying face down in the front yard and unresponsive. MFD transported the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Police: Pair tied to at least 22 car break-ins in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are looking at a long list of charges after police say they broke into dozens of cars around Memphis. A home surveillance video shared with us shows what seems to be attempted burglars armed with handguns looking for a quick fix in an East Memphis neighborhood. In a matter of seconds, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD search for driver who intentionally struck officer on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has released the name of a man they say is responsible for intentionally hitting one of their officers during a traffic stop. Darious Turner, 44, has been developed as the suspect in this incident. Memphis Police say they spotted a suspicious white Cadillac STS at a gas station off Jackson Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in South Memphis shooting, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street near East McLemore at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One man went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect, who the victim knows, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies in North Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in North Memphis on Tuesday morning. MPD confirmed that a man was killed as flames went up at a residence located at 1442 Decatur near New Chicago Park just before 7 a.m. The male victim was 51 years old. Officers believe he died from smoke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy