ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Youth advocates call for overhaul of Philadelphia juvenile justice system

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPdiT_0jCKEy6y00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Youth advocates on Tuesday called for a revamp of Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system to deal with an overcrowding crisis at the city’s youth detention center.

They criticized a plan to move some of the youth to a state facility in Luzerne County .

The advocates gathered outside the city’s Juvenile Justice Service Center (PJJSC), their call for change echoing off its walls.

“It’s time for us to rethink why we are detaining these children,” said Nicole El of the Defenders Association. She said dangerous overcrowding inside the center was not just because the state has refused to take youth who’ve already been sentenced, but because too many youth are put in detention in the first place.

“Shuffling kids from one detention facility to another is worse than what some might call a band-aid solution,” she said, “particularly when we’re moving them out of the communities and sending them far away.”

El was alluding to a judge’s order that the state take custody of 15 youth from the center , and the state’s plan, in response, to open a new facility in Pittston, Luzerne County to take them.

Malik Pickett of the Juvenile Law Center said a task force found most of the youth are in for minor, non-violent offenses, that community-based programs could more effectively deal with, and proposed steps to keep them out of detention.

“Stricter limits on what youth can be detained and requiring the use of diversionary programs,” said Pickett.”

City officials say they are looking for better long-term solutions, but the crisis at the center needs immediate relief.

The city sued the state last month , charging that the state’s failure to take custody of youth who’ve been sentenced in juvenile court to state facilities has led to dangerous overcrowding at PJJSC.

“Overcrowding and staffing issues at the PJJSC have made it unsafe to move youth for meals, school, and programming,” Department of Human Services Deputy Commissioner Gary Williams wrote in a declaration filed with the lawsuit.

“Movement must be carefully monitored and coordinated to avoid safety issues. As a direct result of the overcrowding, the PJJSC is currently dangerously understaffed.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said the city has asked the state for three years to take custody of youth in detention, when a judge has ordered them to be moved to a state facility.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

Experts say to address violent crime, we must think locally

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. — In a North Philadelphia row house, something beautiful is growing. It's dubbed "The Tree House" and it is home to Ryan Harris' nonprofit, As I Plant This Seed. "When you think about this neighborhood, think about the demographics, the economy, the education level, the violence, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Editorial: Violence is killing our children; we must work together to stop it

Crime, violent or otherwise, is hardly a new issue in towns and cities of our region — Reading, Norristown, Pottstown, Coatesville, Chester. In these Philadelphia collar counties, violence and crime reach from the city into the suburbs, making issues of public safety front and center. A look at court cases on any given day in a suburban county show those charged with crimes and on trial are from Philadelphia, particularly in gun crimes.
POTTSTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs

A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES

PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

AG Shapiro announces charges against Philadelphia man for orchestrating the forgery of signatures on election nomination petitions in municipal primary races

PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this arrest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA turns to AI pilot program to fight gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Making SEPTA safer. The transportation authority's board approved a new artificial intelligence pilot program Thursday aimed at detecting guns on buses, trains and subway cars."This acts as an early warning system for us," SEPTA acting police chief Charles Lawson said.On Wednesday afternoon, SEPTA's acting police chief announced the approval of a pilot program for cutting-edge weapons detection software that scans existing security cameras looking for objects in the shape of a gun."If it's in the shape of a gun," Lawson said, "if it looks like a gun regardless of whether or not it is an actual gun or fake...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him

Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy