'Murderville' Trailer: Will Arnett Teams With Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph in 'Who Killed Santa?'
Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Makes Every Awkward Christmas Party Nightmare Come True
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a series that has given us eight chilling stories by eight brilliant voices. Hosted by the titular acclaimed director, this is yet another solid effort by Netflix to revitalize the anthology genre, in the vein of Black Mirror and Love, Death and Robots. We're given new adaptations of HP Lovecraft's work, chilling gothic horrors, and, right in the midpoint of the series, a stealthy, yet still spine-tingling, Christmas special.
