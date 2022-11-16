ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

Xavier vs Indiana: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

The Gavitt Games will include on Friday with two highlighted matchups. Indiana going on the road to take on Xavier will be the first. Indiana started the season at number 13 in the AP Poll. While not surprising that the Hoosiers were ranked that high, the Hoosiers haven’t gotten as high as 13 in almost six years. It was a sign of hope for the program. A sign that Mike Woodson had this team trending in the right direction. However, the Cintas Center will certainly provide a threat to the Indiana preseason expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

With a win on Friday, Indiana basketball should move into the top 10

If Indiana basketball pulls out a tough road win against unranked Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday, the Hoosiers should move into the top 10. After the first week of college basketball games, the only team ahead of Indiana basketball in the AP Top 25 that lost was No. 11 Tennessee, who fell to unranked Colorado 78-66. Which in turn, allowed the Hoosiers to move up to the No. 12 spot ahead of week 2.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati

Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Bold predictions for the Steelers as they face the Bengals

The Steelers will look to win back-to-back games this week, and here are three bold predictions for their matchup with the Bengals. The Steelers had a safe game plan against the Saints, and it resulted in their third win of the season. They now look for four as they prepare for their rematch against the Bengals. They benefitted from strong defensive play in week one and will likely need it again if they want to have a shot at winning.
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
OHIO STATE
WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Hamilton Avenue closed after College Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed Hamilton Avenue late Tuesday night. Cincinnati police say the road will be shut down in both directions between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. An ambulance appears to have been involved in the crash, though it’s unknown what jurisdiction the ambulance is from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest in East Price Hill homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill. Cincinnati police say Devin Ratliff, 19, was arrested Thursday. Ratliff is accused of shooting Anthony Jamison, 28, on Oct. 23 near Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street. Jamison was pronounced dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
