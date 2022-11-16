Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Collision, Columbia Man Hospitalized
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 4:49 pm, Adair County 911 received a call that a vehicle had struck a person in the 1500 block of KY 206 East. Upon arrival of Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, it was found that Paul Dart, 58, of Columbia, was walking east on the roadway with the flow of traffic.
k105.com
Elderly Edmonson Co. woman dies while burning leaves. KSP opens death investigation.
A death investigation has been opened after an elderly Edmonson County woman died while burning leaves. Kentucky State Police responded Thursday night at approximately 5:00 to a residence in the 4000 block of Chalybeate Road (Hwy 101), near the Edmonson/Warren County line, after 94-year-old Texie Colley was found deceased in her yard.
quicksie983.com
Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Crash Identified
Here’s an update on the fatal collision that took place in Elizabethtown Tuesday night. Public information officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the car accident Tuesday night has been identified as, 28 year old, Destiny Shelton.” There are no further details currently.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman dies in head-on collision in Elizabethtown
A Leitchfield woman has been killed in a car accident in Hardin County. The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the wreck Tuesday night at approximately 11:00 on Ring Road, near Kitty Hawk Drive, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Police told the newspaper that 28-year-old Destiny Shelton was traveling...
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
k105.com
House fire results in Glasgow man being charged with arson
A Glasgow man has been charged after setting a fire inside a residence. The Glasgow Police Department said 55-year-old Kermit L. Hall Jr. has been charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Police said the Glasgow Fire Department reported to officers that a house fire on Grandview...
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
Wave 3
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - After a Sunday afternoon crash in Hardin County killed two children and injured their mother, a man who has experienced that loss in the past is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told WAVE News Angela...
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
WHAS 11
Tommy Ballard's murder remains unsolved, 6 years after hunting trip gone wrong
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson November 19, 2016. News of his death stunned the Nelson County community, who had watched him lead the search for his missing daughter for more than a year. "I never dreamed in a hundred...
Elizabethtown police warns community of 'unusual' insurance scam; Here's what to know
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are warning neighbors about an "unusual" scam in the area. In a Facebook post, the department said a women in Radcliff reached out saying she was receiving calls and texts from a 270 number from someone who identified themselves as working for a health insurance company.
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
k105.com
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67
Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
k105.com
Oval Barnnett Smith Jr., 75
Oval Barnnett Smith, Jr., age 75, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (November 14, 2022) in Louisville, KY. He was born on March 21, 1947 in Millwood, KY, the son of the late Oval B. Smith, Sr. and Jerlean Lacefield Smith. He retired from working over 20 years at Sears,...
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
