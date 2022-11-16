ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
quicksie983.com

Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Crash Identified

Here’s an update on the fatal collision that took place in Elizabethtown Tuesday night. Public information officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the car accident Tuesday night has been identified as, 28 year old, Destiny Shelton.” There are no further details currently.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman dies in head-on collision in Elizabethtown

A Leitchfield woman has been killed in a car accident in Hardin County. The Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the wreck Tuesday night at approximately 11:00 on Ring Road, near Kitty Hawk Drive, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Police told the newspaper that 28-year-old Destiny Shelton was traveling...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges

A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

House fire results in Glasgow man being charged with arson

A Glasgow man has been charged after setting a fire inside a residence. The Glasgow Police Department said 55-year-old Kermit L. Hall Jr. has been charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Police said the Glasgow Fire Department reported to officers that a house fire on Grandview...
GLASGOW, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries

Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
MACON COUNTY, TN
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
k105.com

Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67

Bobby Joe Hatcher, 67, of Cave City passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was a carpenter, a grand commander of the Knights Templar and a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was the son of the late Joe Melbourne and Dorothy Alene Rose Shobe and was raised by his late grandparents, W.W. and Lee Hatcher. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Hunter Gage Hatcher.
CAVE CITY, KY
k105.com

Oval Barnnett Smith Jr., 75

Oval Barnnett Smith, Jr., age 75, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (November 14, 2022) in Louisville, KY. He was born on March 21, 1947 in Millwood, KY, the son of the late Oval B. Smith, Sr. and Jerlean Lacefield Smith. He retired from working over 20 years at Sears,...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
NELSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy