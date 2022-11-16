ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattanawcook Jr. High School students dismissed early after potential threat

LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat. According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.
South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
