Mattanawcook Jr. High School students dismissed early after potential threat
LINCOLN, Maine — Students at Mattanawcook Jr. High School in Lincoln were dismissed Thursday morning after administration was alerted of a potential threat. According to a news release issued by RSU 67 Superintendent Paul Austin, an MJHS staff member alerted administration at 9:15 a.m. of a potential school threat that did not affect any other district schools or any person.
South Portland middle school goes virtual Wednesday due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Mahoney Middle School in South Portland moved to virtual learning on Wednesday due to a "concerning social media threat" received Tuesday night. South Portland Superintendent Tim Matheney made the announcement in a letter addressed to South Portland families. He said grades 6 to 8 would move to virtual learning, and there would be no school for 5th graders on Wednesday.
Network outage at Portland Public Schools delays staff pay, cancels some classes
PORTLAND, Maine — Staff at Portland Public Schools said a network outage lasting several days delayed their paychecks on Friday. The network outage hit the Central Office late on Wednesday, according to district communications manager Tess Nacelewicz. Not only did the outage force the district to shift Portland High...
Thomas College education majors fill 'critical' shortage of substitute teachers
WESTBROOK, Maine — Two months into the 2022-23 school year, districts across Maine are still struggling to find enough qualified people to fill the variety of vacant educator positions. Colleges across the state are trying to help. Lewiston Public Schools and the Alfond Center for Workforce and Professional Development...
Getting Maine kids excited about learning, building future workforce
MAINE, USA — A Maine Pre-K-8 school with about 300 students has committed to using hands-on learning in all grades to better engage the students and inspire them to think about their options for the future. “We saw when kids are able to use their hands and minds, and...
