Greenwood, SC

Greenwood School District 50 using new weapons detection system in schools

By Chloe Salsameda
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 is implementing a new weapons detection system at its middle and high schools.

School administrators, staff and resource officers were taught how to use the OPENGATE system Tuesday during a demonstration.

According to the manufacturer, it is designed to screen for mass casualty weapons and explosive devices.

“We want to be prepared for anything,” said Natalie Talbert, the district’s safety manager.

The detectors are portable and come with an app, allowing school administrators to adjust the sensitivity on each detector. For example, if administrators find that they need to screen for a different type of weapon, they can make an adjustment by logging into the app.

“Depending on the level that we set, it’ll pick up a lot of things,” said Talbert.

This new technology will replace the existing metal detectors in the district’s middle and high schools. Talbert said the district plans to use them at school events and for random checks during the school day.

“You always want to make sure you have the latest and greatest technology,” said Johnathan Graves with Greenwood School District 50.

“This was more efficient,” added Talbert. “It was easier for us to work, move around and put where we needed it when we needed it.”

Talbert said there will be three detectors at each high school and two at each middle school. They plan to begin using them as soon as possible.

“Is this a fix all?” asked Talbert. “Nothing is guaranteed. Nothing is a fix all for us. But, we certainly have to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to make sure that our staff and students are safe.”

