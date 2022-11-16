Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana football score at Florida State: Live updates
Louisiana has pulled it off several times before. As recently as 2020, when it went on the road and knocked off No. 23 Iowa State to open the season. Plenty of players are still in this season's Ragin' Cajuns' squad, and they get another shot at a ranked Power Five team, this time...
Ohio’s Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
Comments / 0