House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress
WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech...
What to know about Hakeem Jeffries, Pelosi's likely successor as House Democratic leader
The speaker will step down in the new Congress. -- Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek reelection as leader of the House Democrats at the start of the next Congress, when fellow California Rep. Kevin McCarthy succeeds her as speaker and Republicans take the majority. "For me,...
Laughlin appointed policy chairman for Senate Republican Majority Caucus
Republican state Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie will serve as chairman of the Senate Majority Policy Committee when a new session of the General Assembly begins next year. Majority Leader Sen. Kim Ward, who will hold the Senate's highest post of president pro tempore in the 2023-2024 session, appointed Laughlin, whose 49th District...
Abbott exhorts Biden to help curb immigration, claiming it's an 'invasion'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to Joe Biden on Wednesday urging the president to, as Abbott described it, carry out his constitutional obligations to protect the country from what Abbott called an "invasion" of migrants at the southern border. Abbott slammed the president's policies, contending that Biden's "inaction...
Biden admin backs Saudi crown prince immunity claims in Khashoggi killing lawsuit
In a stark contrast to the president's campaign promises that those responsible would be held accountable, the Biden administration is moving to shield Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from a lawsuit over his role in the brutal killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi by supporting his claim of legal immunity.
Biden admin asks Supreme Court to let student loan forgiveness program continue
After a significant loss in the courts earlier this week, the Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on its fight to keep its student loan relief program alive. The program, which aimed to relieve between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans for borrowers who make...
