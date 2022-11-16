Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky in 2 OT thriller, powered by a pair of timely Malik Hall dunks

This isn't supposed to be vintage Michigan State.

But the Spartans looked the part on Tuesday in an 84-77 double overtime thriller over No. 4 Kentucky. Michigan State rallied late in regulation and forced two unlikely overtimes with uncontested Malik Hall dunks. When they got to the second overtime, they took advantage of a Kentucky team playing without reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who fouled out in the final moments the first overtime.

Seniors Joey Hauser joined Hall in leading the way for the Spartans.

Michigan State opened a 36-34 halftime lead before Kentucky took control after the break with a 7-0 run to secure a 46-42 edge. But the Spartans withstood the run and kept the game close before closing regulation on an 8-4 run capped by a wide open dunk by Hall with 3.7 seconds remaining.

They fell into a 67-62 hole early in the extra session, then battled back again to tie the game at 67 before forcing another overtime. Hall was the hero again, this time sending home another dunk as the clock read 1.4 seconds.

Tyson Walker iced the game with free throws in the second overtime, and the Spartans secured one of the biggest upsets of the new basketball season. The win marks a second-straight nail-biter against an early season power after falling to No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday, 64-63. This time, they came out on top.

For Kentucky, the loss signals a disconcerting start on the heels of last season's first-round NCAA tournament exit to No. 15 seed St. Peter's.