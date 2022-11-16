Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
WYFF4.com
Mauldin dry cleaning service abruptly closes, customers must file civil suit to recover clothes and payments
MAULDIN, S.C. — WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails over the past week about One Price Dry Cleaners in Mauldin shutting down. Viewers said a sign was placed outside of the business sometime last week, and the doors have also been locked since. Many people were left wondering when and if they'd be able to go inside to get their clothes that were dropped off for services. Customers tell us they never received proper notice that the business would be closing.
WLOS.com
While WNC basks in chilly temps, lake-effect snow brings parts of US to a standstill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While Western North Carolina braces for even colder temperatures Sunday, the nation's biggest weather-maker is further north. Parts of western New York and the upper Midwest are getting pounded by lake-effect snow. In some locations, it is snowing at 3-4 inches per hour, with totals near 5 feet expected when it is all said and done on Sunday.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Craft Guild to Host Holiday Seconds Sale December 3 and 10
The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its annual Holiday Seconds Sale on December 3 and December 10 at the Folk Art Center. The sales will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with different artists present each day selling handcrafted gifts and home décor discounted up to 70 percent. Visitors can find an array of items including ceramic tableware, blown vases and ornaments, hand-woven and dyed wearables, bound journals and etched cards, turned wooden bowls and fine jewelry.
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
wspa.com
Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers Happening This Weekend
This weekend Asheville has gone to the “cats” as the Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers is in town ready to show you some amazing cat breeds. Laura Barber is here with “Taco Tuesday” to tell you more.
greenvillejournal.com
Magic is real at Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm
Adopting horses has always been a passion for Greenville native Kate Nichols. That came as a surprise even to her. Hidden Pasture Unicorn Farm, at 245 Little Virginia Road in Fountain Inn, is the only “real life” unicorn farm in existence, making it one of a kind. Nichols’ property, purchased in 2017, serves as the home to plenty of rescued animals, including birds, cows, donkeys — and yes, even unicorns.
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
WYFF4.com
Justin Timberlake invests in Par 3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A par-3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina, is now getting the backing of superstar Justin Timberlake and his partners at8AM Golf. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening at 61 Villa Road in Greenville in 2020.
hendersonville.com
Hendersonville Toy Company Receives Over $25,000 From Community Investors
After announcing plans last month to open a brick and mortar location in the Historic Seventh Avenue District of downtown Hendersonville, Hendersonville Toy Company is well on their way after a successful crowd investing campaign through the online platform Mainvest.com. Hendersonville Toy Company launched their Mainvest campaign in September of...
WLOS.com
Deadlier than Fire: NC firefighters paying out of pocket for crucial health screenings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "If it wasn’t for the testing I was diligent about, I’d be dead today," said medically retired Asheville Firefighter Ben Brickhouse of how he caught his prostate cancer diagnosis with lab testing during his routine physical. Brickhouse had no symptoms. He’s currently under treatment. Brickhouse’s comments recently touched a nerve for firefighters who have missed out on recent screenings.
