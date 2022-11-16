ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
west-palm-beach-news.com

SunFest wraps up profitable four days in West Palm Seaside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday marked the final night for SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach. “I’m just excited that it’s all back and the weather has been beautiful,” West Palm Beach resident Michael Bass told WPTV. Bass attended all four days of the downtown...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows

There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants

The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida

Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
LUTZ, FL
tmpresale.com

KC & the Sunshine Band at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa Feb 23rd, 2023 – presale code

The latest KC & the Sunshine Band presale password is now live! During this presale you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets earlier than members of the public 😀. You won’t want to miss KC & the Sunshine Band’s show in Tampa do you? Tickets might sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they are all sold out!
TAMPA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's first 3D-printed concrete home is now on the market

A home made almost entirely by a robot is now for sale in the Port Tampa neighborhood. Located at 7509 South Shamrock Rd., the home is currently in pre-construction and will be built by Tampa-based startup Click, Print, Home (CPH-3D). Designed by San Francisco architect Keith Plymale, the home will be the first 3D-printed concrete home in Tampa, says CPH-3D.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy