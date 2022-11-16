Read full article on original website
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Tampa Bay's three-day Suncoast Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on Sand Key
For the first time ever, a 'Legends of Jazz' set will also go down.
west-palm-beach-news.com
SunFest wraps up profitable four days in West Palm Seaside
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday marked the final night for SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach. “I’m just excited that it’s all back and the weather has been beautiful,” West Palm Beach resident Michael Bass told WPTV. Bass attended all four days of the downtown...
727area.com
Best Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
Spending cherished moments with loved ones, honoring traditions, and indulging in some of the best delicacies are just a few of the things that make Thanksgiving in St. Pete, so lovely. But planning and preparation make these joyous holidays a bit tedious. To take some of the work off your...
Things To Do For Thanksgiving 2022 In the Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Families who love the Thanksgiving holiday and are interested in fun things to do may find the perfect fit with this list of our favorite 2022 Thanksgiving events and turkey trot races in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble WHEN: Thursday, November 24 at
cw34.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.
wild941.com
Busch Gardens Announces Lineup For Food & Wine Festival Shows
There’s a lot going on at Busch Gardens right now! Iron Gwazi is an award winning rollercoaster, they’re building a new ride, and Christmas Town is back. To celebrate the holiday’s, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced Black Friday deals on their annual passes. You can get $30 off a bronze, $35 off a silver and $40 off a gold annual pass until November 25.
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best West Palm Beach Restaurants
The Blind Monk West Palm Beach Restaurant is an excellent place to meet friends or family and enjoy an exceptional meal. It is open year-round and has a lovely ambiance and hospitable staff. This restaurant is dog-friendly and offers indoor and outdoor seating. It is also an excellent choice for large parties.
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Lutz, Florida
Employee-owned grocery chain Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest store in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store will be located at the Livingston Marketplace at 2801 E. County Line Rd. and features an adjacent Publix Liquors, the fast-growing Florida retailer said. “We are excited to bring another Publix location...
JoDog, a new concept by Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, is now open at Sparkman Wharf
Ready for some fancy glizzies?
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
tmpresale.com
KC & the Sunshine Band at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center in Tampa Feb 23rd, 2023 – presale code
The latest KC & the Sunshine Band presale password is now live! During this presale you will have the opportunity to purchase tickets earlier than members of the public 😀. You won’t want to miss KC & the Sunshine Band’s show in Tampa do you? Tickets might sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they are all sold out!
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Florida Resident Deals: Black Friday Discounts and Perks for Couples
Doing some holiday shopping? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up and, while there...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live music
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
cltampa.com
Tampa's first 3D-printed concrete home is now on the market
A home made almost entirely by a robot is now for sale in the Port Tampa neighborhood. Located at 7509 South Shamrock Rd., the home is currently in pre-construction and will be built by Tampa-based startup Click, Print, Home (CPH-3D). Designed by San Francisco architect Keith Plymale, the home will be the first 3D-printed concrete home in Tampa, says CPH-3D.
