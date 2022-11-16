Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police search for man caught on video trying to abduct woman in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct a woman. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male standing approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a long, dark-colored shirt,...
WSVN-TV
Subject who shot at officers during miles long chase appears in court
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who led police on a hot pursuit from Doral to Florida City and shot at officers made a court appearance. Lawrence Collier faced a judge Friday morning after police said he led them on a chase the day before. The judge ordered he...
Click10.com
Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami
MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami
Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.
cw34.com
Man attempts to set grocery store on fire in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives arrested a man who attempted to set fire to a grocery store in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday. Around 1:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, officials with Broward Sheriff's Office responded to several calls reporting a structure fire at 4809 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in Florida City; suspect who shot at officers taken into custody
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver took police on a wild chase on the Florida Turnpike after police said shots were fired at an officer. The suspect was stopped miles away from where it started. According to police, it all began with a road rage shooting in Doral....
NBC Miami
Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation. The victim, who...
NBC Miami
Dramatic New Video Shows Miramar Police Responding to Fatal Plane Crash
Dramatic new police body camera footage shows Miramar officers responding after a small plane crashed into a home last month, killing the two men who were on board. Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane slammed into a house in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive near North Perry Airport back on Oct. 17.
WSVN-TV
Amazon driver says he was stalked, attacked by knife-wielding man in South Beach; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amazon delivery driver said he had to make some quick and decisive moves in order to survive a knife attack in a busy part of South Beach, leading police to make an arrest. The driver, who asked not to be identified or show his...
WSVN-TV
BSO raise reward to find suspect who spray-painted antisemitic messages in Broward
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are raising the reward for information on the person who left menacing messages in Weston. The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $15,000 for help finding the person responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages. Last month, swastikas were scrawled on...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
WSVN-TV
Family member confirms body in wooded area is missing Fort Lauderdale woman
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — There are new details in the discovery of a body in a wooded area. The family of a missing woman has gotten the heartbreaking news that the body is in fact their loved one. 7News received word of this news from a cousin...
margatetalk.com
Gunman Shoots Up Coconut Creek Apartment Over Video Game Dispute
A gunman who shot up a Coconut Creek man’s apartment over a dispute over a live video game was arrested in Miami-Dade County, police said. Andrew Rahmings, 20, was jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling following his Nov. 8 arrest by Miami-Dade County Police.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
WSVN-TV
Father who kidnppaped 6-year-old son appears in court
MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son is facing a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son and fled to Canada. Liliam was...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
Dad hurt after being stabbed by son, police say
MIAMI -- A man and a Miami-Dade Police Department officer were hurt following an altercation between the man and his son, police said.The unidentified suspect was taken into custody although it was not immediately clear what charges he could face.The suspect's father was flown to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound to his upper body, according to a written police statement. The unidentified officer suffered minor injuries during the incident along with another woman who was treated at the scene.Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 7300 block of NW 61st Street for a report of a stabbing. Investigators said the father and son began arguing before the younger man allegedly stabbed his father.When officers arrived, they found the suspect with a knife but was able to disarm him.The woman was hurt while trying to break up the fight.Police did not immediately identify her connection to the two men.
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police prepare for crimes during holiday shopping season
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are preparing for the holidays with a crime crackdown. “A lot of the times, criminals use the term car hopping, and all they’re doing is walking through parking lots,” said MDP officer Orlando Fleites. To make sure your holiday season stays merry and...
