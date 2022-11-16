WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) introduced a resolution recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre. The resolution recognizes the resiliency and strength of the community of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and honors the six Wisconsinites who were...

