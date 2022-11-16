University of Idaho campus, families continue to mourn loss of students

MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes were scheduled to resume Tuesday at the University of Idaho, but the campus remained mostly empty.

It was another solemn and quiet day in Moscow as the community waits for more answers from law enforcement.

The grieving process continued in the Palouse, as many lined the university entrance with flowers and stuffed animals, still trying to process the nightmarish scene on King Street.

The Sigma Chi fraternity lowered their flag to half-staff to honor their brother Ethan, who was just a freshman at U of I.

The older sister of Xana Kernodle, who was also killed over the weekend, wrote a statement in honor of her sibling.

“Xana was one of the best people I have ever known. She made me so proud as a big sister and I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live,” she said.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves also released a statement on Kaylee and her best friend, Maddie Mogen, who was also killed.

“Kaylee was more than a “general studies” student. Maddie was more than a “marketing studies” student. They were daughters, sisters, aunts, best friends and humans. No amount of words or statements could ever attempt to capture who they were or what they wanted in life or what was stolen from us all. Kaylee was our middle child and a fighter through & through. Dedicated, outspoken, motivated & full of life. Maddie was our bonus child and one of the most genuine, kind and caring humans on the earth. They were both beautiful, fun, adventurous and worthy. They loved their lives. They deserved their lives. They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened. No one is in custody and that means no one is safe. Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry. And to whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate. Justice will be served. One of the most painful experiences has to be to sum up an entire person in a paragraph. Who they were & what they loved & what they wanted in life. Our sister can’t be packaged up in a box with a neat bow and shame on anyone who would expect that. Kaylee was, is, and always will be our defender & protector. She is tough & fair. The ultimate middle child. She did absolutely everything she set her mind to. She didn’t hold back on love, fights, or life. Kaylee was the ultimate go getter and constantly wanted an adventure. She loved her pup Murphy, her family, the way mimosas looked but not really the taste, and all of the finer things in life. She was looking forward to her job in tech starting on 1/1, a move to Texas, road trips in her just purchased Range Rover, and a trip she planned out to Europe. She’d never stop fighting for us and demanding the truth and justice and neither will we. As a side note we urge you to refrain from spreading harmful rumors that aren’t based in actuality and only rely on the authorities for information at this time. We all have social media. We see all the comments. The misinformation being spread is unfair to everyone involved.”

The University of Idaho said the upcoming volleyball and basketball games will be free of charge in an effort to get the Vandal community to stand together in the wake of this tragedy.

Each game will begin with a moment of silence, remembering the lives that were taken.

