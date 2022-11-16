ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A drink and a view: Rooftop bar opens in downtown Montgomery

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
The team behind Ravello Ristorante in downtown Montgomery will top off their new fine dining spot this week with the opening of a rooftop bar.

Bar Attico sits atop the renovated complex at 36 Commerce Street, a place it describes as a "social oasis" with views of the capital city's skyline. Its hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.

The new spot will focus on curated wines and cocktails inspired by Italian beverage practices. That includes Rosso and Bianco wine selections along with cocktails like the "Manhattan Nevada," which is made with Old Forrester 100, peach, dry vermouth and smoke.

Bar Attico held a ticketed preview event Tuesday ahead of its Friday opening.

Ravello opened this summer after years of construction inside a block of buildings, including a former federal savings and loan. The Italian restaurant quickly became one of the hottest spots in town, with tables being reserved weeks in advance. Its wine service was honored by Wine Spectator a few weeks later.

Proprietor Jud Blount recently took over the former Sand Bar location at the nearby riverfront and relaunched it as the Red Bluff Bar.

You can see more at baratticomgm.com. The phone number is 334-356-2852.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him atbharper1@gannett.com.

