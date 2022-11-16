• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO