PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bob Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn, 92-58, on Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne beats Colgate in Keith Dambrot's hometown, Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Duquesne remains unbeaten in the Keith Dambrot coaching era in games played in Dambrot’s hometown of Akron. In gut-wrenching fashion, the Dukes made it 4-for-4 on Friday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where Dambrot once coached LeBron James, by holding off Colgate, 85-80, behind hot shooting and attentive defense.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Morris matches single-game scoring record in win over West Virginia Wesleyan
Enoch Cheeks’ 21 points helped Robert Morris defeat West Virginia Wesleyan, 111-56, on Wednesday night. RMU matched its single-game record for points in the victory. It was the most points scored by an RMU team since a 111-107 overtime loss at Seton Hall in 2007 and a 1981 win over Ohio Wesleyan.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘Wildcat’ Peyton Faulkner helps Avonworth run past Shady Side Academy in WPIAL semifinals
Avonworth coach Duke Johncour made a major adjustment with his offense Friday. The veteran coach moved tight end Peyton Faulkner to a wildcat quarterback slot. The strategy paid off as Faulkner, who has committed to Kent State, ran for 93 yards in the first half as the Antelopes rolled to a 35-0 victory in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal at Fox Chapel’s James Burk Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL’s youngest coach leads Greensburg Salem boys into Class 4A
The youngest boys basketball coach in the WPIAL couldn’t wait to get started. He wants to bring energy to a struggling program that went 3-32 the past two seasons in Class 6A. That’s what Greensburg Salem coach Cam Auld said Friday on the first official day of winter sports...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls look to stay healthy, compete in new Class 4A section
Things were going well for the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team at the start of the 2021-22 season. The Golden Lions won their first eight games on the way to a 9-1 start. But during their game against Franklin Regional, sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins went down with a season-ending injury and the season changed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Guard play could provide spark for Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team
A move to a new section is just logistics to Greensburg Central Catholic. The new digs come with no guarantees and don’t mean another perfect record in section games like last season. And it surely does not ensure a 23rd straight WPIAL playoff berth. That still has to be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon shuts down Freeport in Class 3A to return to WPIAL championship game
Belle Vernon is headed back to the WPIAL championship game looking to reverse a trend. The top-ranked Leopards scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and rolled over No. 4 Freeport, 42-0, on Friday in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. The Leopards (9-2) will face...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley comes alive in 4th quarter, surges past Neshannock in Class 2A semifinals
Sophomore Donald Barksdale rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter, leading No. 1 Steel Valley to a 32-17 win over No. 4 Neshannock (11-2) in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium at Montour High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team comes up short in PIAA semis
Mt. Pleasant’s dream run to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship ended Wednesday at Slippery Rock. A stifling defense and a lucky bounce off the post helped District 10 runner-up General McLane to a 3-0 victory in the semifinals. General McLane (16-5-1) will face Central Columbia at 10...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tradition-rich programs clash when Pine-Richland, Upper St. Clair play for WPIAL Class 5A crown
Pine-Richland and Upper St. Clair have each been to plenty of WPIAL championship games. But both have arrived to this year’s finals with a rare similarity. The Rams and the Panthers have advanced with quarterback changes. Pine-Richland has gone with Ryan Palmieri since midseason and Upper St. Clair has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather
It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust after receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A football playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Harmony Singers to present holiday concert in Bethel Park
The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, “Sing of a Merry Christmas,” under the direction of Cynthia Pratt at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park. Selections from the concert include “Christmas Is Coming,” “Sing This Night with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mosside teachers awarded McDonald’s grants in Monroeville
Two Gateway School District middle school teachers have received cash grants from local McDonald’s restaurants. Kelly Cornelius and Jodi Piacenti each received a $500 McDonald’s MAC Grant from owner-operator Matthew Alamo to help them “Make Activities Count” for their students. Cornelius said she will use the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale
• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong turnout for Gateway band craft show in Monroeville
Gateway High School Marching Band and Colorguard hosted its 20th annual craft show on Nov. 12. The school’s hallways, auxiliary gym and cafeteria were filled with vendors selling their different creations. Over the years, the craft show has become one of the band’s most successful fundraisers. In the past,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sock It To ’Em: Monroeville campaign collects on behalf of people in need
The Monroeville Rotary Club is partnering with the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce, Visit Monroeville, Municipality of Monroeville and Gateway School District to put cold feet into warm socks. Drop-off boxes are located through Jan. 31 at each of the offices at Gateway High School, Gateway Sports Complex, Mosside Middle School,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township approves natural gas fracking deal beneath the Tredway Trail
Allegheny Township supervisors are pumping up the township coffers with approval of an oil and gas lease with Olympus Energy. The “nonsurface lease” approved unanimously by the township’s three supervisors is for 27.7 acres of the Tredway Trail. Township Manager Greg Primm said the land involved is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 police officers sworn in at Monroeville Council meeting
Spirits were high as the Monroeville council chambers filled with the family and friends of five police officers who were sworn into service on Nov. 9. Police Chief Doug Cole presented Brent Greismer, Robert Gowans, Kristofer Dick, Russel Langley and Robert Potts to the council. To begin the ceremony, Cole read a short biography of each officer, two of whom have come from departments in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Social work services come to Carnegie Carnegie
Here at the Carnegie Carnegie, we like to pay close attention to trends and new ideas in library land. Not only does it helps us stay relevant and responsive to our community’s needs, it also keeps things fresh and interesting around here. It’s always a treat for me to...
