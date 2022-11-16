Read full article on original website
Nearly 40 children adopted at Bakersfield courthouse on National Adoption Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joyous celebration was held in honor of National Adoption Day in a Bakersfield courtroom Friday afternoon, where 38 children were adopted. Kern County Superior Court Judge Susan Gill kicked off the event, and said how many different people came together to help transform the...
Tejon Indian tribe gets approval for land, one step closer to building casino
"This is a historic event and we're so excited, we're so proud, just so looking forward to the next steps," Gloria Morgan, tribe member for the Tejon Indian Tribe, said. Thursday, the Department of the Interior announced two decisions. One, the department approved 320 acres of land in Mettler for the Tejon Indian tribe. The department also approved a compact between the tribe and California that will govern class three gaming on the land.
Economists say inflation could be easing up
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week the stock market had the biggest one day gain in almost two years. The President of California Retirement Plans said the stock market is an encouraging sign, because he believes that we've seen the peak of inflation. Prices in the U.S. rose 7.7...
Bakersfield Comic-con comes to town this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This weekend Bakersfield Comic-con is coming to the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available online and in person. The prices are...
Wasco city council moves forward with creating police department
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wasco's City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Charlie Fivecoat as the Transitional Chief of Police at their meeting Tuesday night. This is in response to the council directing city staff to begin the process of starting up a local police department earlier this...
California teacher uses 'gender unicorn' in class, claims kids as young as 3 can 'understand gender'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CITC) — A California elementary school teacher uses a "gender unicorn" to teach children about sexual attraction and gender identity. Danita McCray works as a child development teacher at an elementary school in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD). She hosted a workshop on how to incorporate gender identity into early childhood classrooms during a 2020 California Teachers Association (CTA) conference.
20-year-old man, girlfriend among University of Idaho students stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho (KOMO) — A 20-year-old from Skagit County in Washington state was among the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a report of an unconscious person at...
Saving local wildlife with 8 Krazy Kilometers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The 8 Krazy Kilometers run will be returning in person this year to help save and preserve local wildlife habitats. The run will be on Sunday, December 11 at the Panorama Vista Preserve on 901 East Roberts Lane, and the event will have music, vendors, and a holiday costume contest.
What parents and the Kern Literacy Council are doing to improve student's reading skills
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In October, the California Department of Education released student performance data from the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers show 37.9% of Kern County students met or exceeded standards of English language arts and literacy. This is compared to 43.5% in 2019. Math scores dropped to 21.3%, compared to 28.8% in 2019.
Man threatens to kill members of church: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Officers arrested a man that threatened to kill members of a church, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident happened Tuesday when officers responded to a threat at a church, and they learned that Miguel Campos, 31, of Bakersfield made threats to kill members of the Pentecostal faith, said officials.
Tickets go on sale for Lightning in a Bottle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Lightning in a Bottle 2023 tickets are on sale now, according to the festival's Facebook and social media pages. The 20th year celebration will be held May 24 through May 29, 2023. The festival's lineup can be found here and ticket information can be found...
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Butterball's "Turkey Talk-Line" ready to take your questions
Bakersfield; Ca — The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has been going on since 2001. The turkey talk-line helps people in the kitchen get their turkey just right. Morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman interviews the director of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Nicole Johnson. They go over questions you may typically ask about your turkey. Questions asked: "How soon should you thaw your turkey?", "What temperature should your turkey be?", "What is the hardest part of the turkey to be cooked?" and "Can you bake your turkey with coffee?"
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
Delano PD asks for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department and its Officers Foundation are asking for frozen turkey donations for those in need this Thanksgiving. The department is accepting turkeys at the department headquarters, located at 2330 High Street in Delano until Nov. 21. Monetary donations are welcome and can...
Bakersfield Hooters location closed, restaurant selling TV's, chairs and more
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Hooters location is now closed. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is selling tables, chairs, and TV’s starting from $5 and up. Hooters is located at 4208 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Shooting threat to Valley Plaza Mall called in from out of state
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating whether a shooting threat called into the Valley Plaza Mall on Monday was credible. Officers responded to the Target around 9:08 pm following a report of someone threatening to shoot people inside the mall. When they arrived they didn't...
New after school Satan club coming to Tehachapi elementary school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tehachapi’s Golden Hills Elementary School is getting a new after school club, but it’s not your typical dance or photography club. Instead, they’ll be getting the “After School Satan Club,” sponsored by the Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance. The Satanic...
Discovering new cars at the LA car show
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The LA Auto Show starts today and Mike Caudell spoke with Aaron Perlman about what kinds of cars people should be looking out for in 2023. To learn more or to buy tickets for the LA Auto Show click here.
