Tuscaloosa, AL

TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Three's Company: 7 p.m., The 205 Restaurant and Bar, sixth floor of Homewood Suites, 2451 Jack Warner Parkway West, Tuscaloosa.

Electric Blue Yonder: 8 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. druidcitybrewing.com .

Mercy Me: 7 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets may be sold out; check www.ticketmaster.com or resale outlets for more. www.bjcc.org .

FRIDAY

Black Jacket Symphony playing "Led Zeppelin IV": 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.lyricbham.com .

SATURDAY

Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, 112, Dru Hill, Next, H-Town, Tevin Campbell, DJ Aone: 7 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets, $125 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com. www.bjcc.org.

Mania (ABBA tribute band): 8 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $24.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.lyricbham.com .

MONDAY

Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra: "Autumn Leaves," 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Tuscaloosa. Performing works by Vivaldi, Haydn, and others. Tickets, $30, can be purchased online at www.tsoonline.org , at the door, or over the phone by calling 205-751-5515.

The Eagles' 2022 "Hotel California" tour: 8 p.m., BJCC Arena, Birmingham. Tickets, $185 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

TUESDAY

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7:30 p.m., BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. Tickets, $30.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

FRIDAY

High Humidity Humor Stand-Up Comedy: 8 p.m., $10, Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd. Doors at 7:30, show at 8.

SATURDAY

Alabama Crimson Tide plays Austin Peay: 11 a.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium. Broadcast by ESPN and SEC Network; livestream through www.fubo.tv .

MONDAY-JAN. 16

Holidays on the Plaza: Portable ice-skating rink and 200-decorated-tree Tinsel Train return to 5-acre Government Plaza, through Jan. 16. Private parties and other holiday-related events will be included during some weeks of Holidays on the Plaza. Admission to walk the Tinsel Trail is free, but skate passes are required to use the rink. Daily passes, including skate rental, are $15. A season pass is $85. Tuesdays will be Family Skate Day, when the pass goes down to $12 each. Retired and active duty military pay $12. On Black Friday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the last day of the event, Jan. 16, passes will be $10. www.holidaysontheplaza.com .

MONDAY

Tinsel Trail Grand Opening: 5:30-7 p.m., Government Plaza. Trail of more than 200 decorated trees, benefit for Tuscaloosa One Place. Event will feature holiday music, performance from Tuscaloosa Community Dancers, refreshments, visit with sponsors and more. www.ttowntinsel.com .

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

NOV. 29: Jingle Jangle Holiday karaoke and singalong, 6-9 p.m., Lookout Rooftop Bar, Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave. Hosted by Druid City Pride and Five Horizons Health Services.

DEC. 4: Holiday open house at five historic Tuscaloosa properties, 2-5 p.m., free admission, to Old Tavern, 500 Nick's Kids Ave.; Battle-Friedman Home, 1010 Greensboro Ave.; Jemison Van de Graaff Mansion 1305 Greensboro Ave.; Murphy Collins Museum 2601 Paul W. Bryant Drive; McGuire Strickland House 2828 Sixth St. For more, see www.historictuscaloosa.org/events-1/2022HolidayOpenHouse .

DEC. 4: Stillman College Choir Christmas Candlelight Concert, 6 p.m., Birthright Alumni Hall, Stillman campus. Free admission. Featuring soloist Diva Hall.

DEC. 5: 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade, downtown Tuscaloosa. The tree lighting on the steps of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, 714 Greensboro Ave., is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. and the parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. This year's theme is "A Retro Christmas." Grand marshals are Lyda Black, Clell Hobson Sr., Gary Minor and Samory Pruitt.

DEC. 8-11: "The Nutcracker," performed by Tuscaloosa Community Dancers, Bama Theatre; 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9; 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Dec. 11. www.tuscaloosadancers.com .

DEC. 9-18: "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off," musical comedy presented by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College Martin Campus. Tickets $24 general; $20 for seniors (60 and up), Shelton employees, and military; $16 for students and children; $8 for Shelton students. www.theatretusc.com . 205-391-2277.

DEC. 17: Christmas comedy movies at the Bama Theatre, as a fund-raiser led by the Junior League of Tuscaloosa. The 2003 "Elf" shows at 2 p.m., and the 1989 "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at 7. Tickets for the "Elf" matinee are $12, and $15 for the evening "Christmas Vacation." www.jltuscaloosa.org/fundraisers/merry-bright-at-the-bama-theatre .

