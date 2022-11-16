ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, MO

Cold & Flu season in Missouri

By Jaylon Banks
 3 days ago

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo – Flu season opens on the first of October and ends in March.

As of Tuesday, Newton County has 28 confirmed cases of the flu.

“There’s not a really good way to predict. Sometimes we’ll use past history,” said Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Director. “How much of an increase is yet to be determined.”

Flu vaccinations are up, and Bergner believes that has helped keep the number of infections down.

“In Newton County since September, we’ve given 217 flu vaccinations for all ages. We’re doing well. People are coming in to get their flu vaccinations.”

According to the CDC, Missouri is at a “moderate” level for flu activity.

To find more information on flu activity in the Four States click here .

