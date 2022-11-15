Pedestrian killed in Simi Valley; other accidents tangle local roads

A pedestrian was killed in Simi Valley Tuesday evening, closing a roadway there.

Other accidents Tuesday evening clogged roads in Ventura and Oxnard.

The Simi Valley incident was reported around 5:34 p.m. in the 2300 block of Alamo Street, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

A male pedestrian had been taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, said Cmdr. Lincoln Purcell.

The man was later said to be a 70-year-old Simi Valley resident. He was apparently crossing the street near a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

The vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, was driven by a Simi Valley man in his 50s who was cooperative and remained on scene, Purcell said.

The department's initial investigation found no indication the driver was impaired by alcohol or drugs, Purcell said, although the incident remains under investigation.

Police had closed the stretch of Alamo between Wanda and Jasmine Glen avenues for several hours as authorities investigated. No other details were immediately available.

Separately, a box truck crash on southbound Highway 101 in Ventura and an accident involving large vehicles in Oxnard tangled traffic.

The Ventura incident was reported around 6:05 p.m. on the southbound freeway north of the junction with Highway 126, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

Motorists on the southbound 101 were backed up past Sanjon Drive for a time as emergency crews partially blocked the right lane. The lane was cleared out by 7:30 p.m.

The 30-foot truck was carrying a load of showers, according to CHP log notes, and had gone down an embankment.

No serious injuries were immediately reported, although a second vehicle, described as Hyundai Tucson, was said to have major driver-side damage.

In Oxnard, a crash reported around 5:30 p.m. involving a pickup truck and a cargo van near the crossing of Ventura and Teal Club roads brought a large emergency response, said Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Rocky Marquez.

One person was taken by ambulance to St. John's Regional Medical Center with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Marquez said.

