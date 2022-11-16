Obituary: Sarah Kathryn Payne Chandler

Sarah Kathryn Payne Chandler, 81, of Vinemont, AL passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit of UAB Hospital. Kathryn was born April 24, 1941, in Curry, Walker County AL.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arrie (A.D.) Chandler; her parents, Emmett and Lurline Sides Payne; her stepchildren, Herschel Chandler Sr., Betty Chandler Brown, Darlene Chandler Watson, and Rebecca (Becky) Chandler Morace; one grandchild, Melvin Moore Jr.; and her sisters, Jean Payne Love and Sue Payne Roberts.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Herschel Edwin Chandler Jr, Renee Brown Harrison (Hugh Harrison), Lyntoria Brown Milne (Paul Milne) and Marcus Moore. She has four great grandchildren Cheyenne Callahan (Joey Callahan), Cedrych Milne, Aubry Milne and Tyler Moore as well as three great great grandchildren Raelyn Callahan, Emery Callahan and Noma Milne. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Kathryn was a graduate of Curry High School. She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of New Freedom Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She had a passion for reading, playing cards and dominos as well as Alabama football (Roll Tide!) Her greatest hobby was her undying love for her cats (Felix and Charley).

There will be a visitation on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral home with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. officiated by Brother David McGowan. Interment will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.