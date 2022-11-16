Obituary: Brenda Kay Arseneau

Brenda Kay Arseneau, 55, of Blountsville, AL, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Georgia, on Feb. 22, 1967, to Herbert and Caroline Joan Swanger Rowe.

Brenda enjoyed attending Temple Baptist Church with her daughter. Brenda also loved water fountains, bells, windchimes, and delighted in lighthouses. She enjoyed gardening as well. Ms. Arseneau adored her grandchildren and daughters, and her world was made a much brighter place because of the joy she found in the love of her family. She will be greatly missed.

Ms. Areseneau is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her daughters, Angela and Amber, as well as her grandchildren, Alexzandria, Zayden, Zain, and Zoe.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. until funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Both visitation and the funeral service will take place at Holly Pond Funeral Home.