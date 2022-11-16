Obituary: Lawrence Dowling Robbins

A memorial gathering for Lawrence Dowling Robbins of Cullman will be on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Hanceville Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m.

Mr. Robbins was born on Jan. 14, 1965, in Jasper, AL to the late Clyde D. Robbins and Evelyn (Cambron) Brondum. He died at the age of 57 at his residence in Cullman, AL on Nov. 13, 2022.

Survivors include his children, Donavan (Lauren) Robbins, Devan Martin, and Dylan (Andrea) Robbins; grandchildren, Kaydence Robbins, Konner Robbins, Kolton Robbins, Austin Martin, Ayden Huffstutler, and Elias Robbins; sister, April Gonzalez; and mother of his children, Tracy (Tim) Allred.