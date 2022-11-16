Obituary: Kenneth Haden Shew

Kenneth Haden Shew, 70, of Vinemont passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 2, 1952.

He is survived by his sons, Jacob (Misty) Brown and Tyler (Kara Shook) Shew; brothers, Jimmy Shew and Lonnie McHutchon; seven grandchildren, Dixie Moye, Kaydance Brown, Hayden Brown, Ethan Brown, Daisy Brown, Emma Anderson and Manny Shook and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Murry Clements; and his son, Benjamin Shew Brown.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home.