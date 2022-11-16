Gadsden Museum of Art sets reception, artists' talk for two exhibits

The Gadsden Museum of Art on Saturday will host an opening reception and artists' talk for two exhibits: Sara Garden Armstrong’s “Threads and Layers” and Shaun Roberts’ “Archetypes and Eternal Stories.”

The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

Armstrong’s exhibit is in the Courtyard and Main galleries on the museum’s first floor, and Roberts’ exhibit is in the Barbara Reed Gallery on the second floor.

Armstrong is a native of Alabama who graduated with fine arts degrees from both the University of Alabama and UAB. She lived and worked in New York for 36 years, but returned to Birmingham five years ago.

Her artist statement describes her work as “lyrical, nature-based biomorphic abstraction, focusing on life processes and systems."

This exhibition features both her current and older work — paintings, drawings, sculptures, prints, artist’s books and installations, representing both current and older work.

One New York critic said Armstrong’s art “has a resounding impact for today, and vast implications for whatever tomorrow may bring.” For more information, visit saragardenarmstrong.net.

Roberts is an associate professor of painting at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

According to his artist statement, he utilizes allegorical and western motifs to explore timeless narratives within his paintings, looking to cultures and canonized beauties of the past such as the Renaissance or the American West.

Roberts explores sentimentality and sensuality in his work, intentionally seeking to create a cathartic moment between the viewer and the subject. For more information, visit shaunrobertspainting.com.