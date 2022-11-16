ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Gadsden Fire Department accepting toys, cash for Toys from Santa drive

By Staff Report
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
Those interested in donating to the Gadsden Fire Department’s annual Toys from Santa program can drop off new toys (used ones won’t be accepted) at city fire stations until Dec. 16.

Through the collection and distribution of donations, the program helps ensure that children and families in Gadsden enjoy a “Merry Christmas.”

“Our first responders often experience families in their darkest times,” Mayor Craig Ford said in a news release. “That takes a toll on a person. That’s why this opportunity to help brighten Christmas morning for so many of Gadsden’s young citizens is so special. It not only makes a difference for that family, but it also makes a difference for our dedicated fire personnel too. That’s what I call a win-win.”

Operation Christmas Child:Four Etowah churches serve as Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations

Cash donations toward the purchase of new toys can be made at the Central Fire Station, 322 Walnut St., and there will be a fundraising roadblock on Nov. 25, Black Friday, on Rainbow Drive in front of the Gadsden Mall.

Those interested in donating large quantities of new, unwrapped toys can call 256-549-4566 to schedule a pickup time.

