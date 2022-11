Murfreesboro area basketball Week 1 top performers: Cole scores 30 in Eagleville win

SATURDAY

Girls

Olivia Hart, Central Magnet: Scored 23 points with six rebounds in a 51-40 loss to York.

Megan Henegar, Stewarts Creek: Scored 18 points (six 3s) in an 82-24 win over Dyersburg.

Autumn Crick, Stewarts Creek: Scored 14 points in a win over Dyersburg.

Taylor Turner, Stewarts Creek: Scored 13 points in a win over Dyersburg.

Jayda Bernard, Stewarts Creek: Scored 11 points in a win over Dyersburg.

Boys

Camden Cole, Eagleville: Scored 30 points in a 94-69 win over Harriman.

Mason Brown, Central Magnet: Scored 28 points in a 63-56 win over Summertown. Scored 17 points in a 66-42 win over Red Bank.

Will Becker, Central Magnet: Scored 27 points in a win over Red Bank. Scored 11 in a win over Summertown.

Jevon Ballard, Oakland: Scored 24 points in an 83-53 win over Clarksville Northwest.

E.J. Turner, Riverdale: Scored 18 points in a 54-51 win over Centennial.

Malachi Gilliam, Riverdale: Scored 18 points in a win over Centennial.

Brody Burchard, Oakland: Scored 17 points in a win over Northwest.

Kaden Snitzer, Eagleville: Scored 17 points in a win over Harriman.

Marshall Ashley, Oakland: Scored 16 points in a win over Northwest.

Isaac Gazaway, Eagleville: Scored 13 points in a win over Harriman.

Shelden Davis, Stewarts Creek: Scored 13 points with seven rebounds in a 49-46 loss to Dyersburg.

Gray Turek, Riverdale: Scored 12 points in a win over Centennial.

C.J. Goers, Eagleville: Scored 11 points in a win over Harriman.

Carson Wood, Central Magnet: Scored 10 points in a win over Red Bank.

THURSDAY

Girls

Daisy Gale, PCA: Scored 25 points in a 46-39 win over Lipscomb Academy.

Ni'Kiah Chesterfield, Oakland: Scored 21 points in a 53-47 win over Brentwood Academy.

Alonna Poole, Oakland: Scored 19 points in a win over Brentwood Academy.

Norah Haney, Riverdale: Scored 18 points in a 58-28 win over Kenwood.

Tonie Davis, Rockvale: Scored 14 points in a 64-40 win over Ravenwood.

Jailyn Banks, MTCS: Scored 14 points in a 51-32 win over Brentwood.

Anna Clay Shirley, MTCS: Scored 14 points in a win over Brentwood.

Abby McFarland, PCA: Scored 13 points in a win over Lipscomb.

Crystal Peralta, Siegel: Scored 13 points in a 68-55 loss to Gallatin.

Ayeden Wilkerson, Rockvale: Scored 12 points in a win over Ravenwood.

Kailah Crawford, Rockvale: Scored 12 points in a win over Ravenwood.

Autumn Davis, MTCS: Scored 11 points in a win over Brentwood.

Jasmine Sneed, Siegel: Had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a loss to Gallatin.

Amiyha Thompson, Siegel: Scored 10 points with four assists in a loss to Gallatin.

Ava McGue, Riverdale: Had nine rebounds and five steals in a win over Kenwood.

Boys

Devin Hill, MTCS: Scored 32 points in an 82-70 loss to Franklin Road Christian.

Brandon Sanders, Smyrna: Scored 31 points in a 60-48 win over CSAS.

Preston Wade, PCA: Scored 17 points in a 54-33 win over Lipscomb Academy.

Andrew Adams, MTCS: Scored 17 points in a loss to FRCS.

T.J. Lee, Smyrna: Scored 14 points in a win over CSAS.

Malachi Gilliam, Riverdale: Scored 13 points in a 65-45 win over Kenwood.

Davis Joyner, PCA: Scored 13 points in a win over Lipscomb.

Daron Walker, Riverdale: Scored 11 points in a win over Kenwood.

Maddux Bodenhamer, Riverdale: Scored 11 points in a win over Kenwood.

Ryan Edmiston, Riverdale: Scored 10 points in a win over Kenwood.

E.J. Turner, Riverdale: Scored 10 points in a win over Kenwood.

TUESDAY

Girls

Anaston Holt, Cannon Co.: Had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 52-47 win over Macon County. Had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 61-54 win over Clarkrange.

Daisy Gale, PCA: Scored 19 points in a 53-38 win over Brentwood Academy.

Kaelyn Flowers, Blackman: Scored 17 points in a 63-37 win over Cookeville.

Jailyn Banks, MTCS: Scored 17 points, including 10 in OT, in a 64-55 win over Ensworth.

Autumn Davis, MTCS: Scored 17 points in a win over Ensworth.

Addie King, Cannon Co.: Scored 17 points in a 61-54 win over Clarkrange.

Addison Melton, Central Magnet: Scored 16 points in a 53-40 win over White House.

Anna Clay Shirley, MTCS: Scored 16 points in a win over Ensworth.

Abby McFarland, PCA: Scored 15 points in a win over Brentwood Academy.

Artasia Cole, Oakland: Scored 15 points in a 44-39 loss to Upperman.

Brinli Bain, Eagleville: Scored 15 points in a win over Mt. Pleasant.

Olivia Hart, Central Magnet: Scored 15 points in a win over White House.

Bella Pehlam, Cannon Co.: Scored 14 points with six rebounds in a win over Clarkrange.

Jenna Bush, Cannon Co.: Scored 14 points in a win over Macon County.

Emily Monson, Blackman: Scored 13 points in a win over Cookeville.

Camden Ward, Stewarts Creek: Scored 13 points in a 54-33 win over Franklin County.

Alonna Poole, Oakland: Scored 13 points in a loss to Upperman.

Megan Henegar, Stewarts Creek: Scored 12 points in a win over Franklin County.

Eliza McClaran, Eagleville: Scored 12 points in a win over Mt. Pleasant.

Jasmine Sneed, Siegel: Scored 12 points with six rebounds in a 48-27 win over La Vergne.

Bethany Jackson, Central Magnet: Scored 11 points in a win over White House.

Isabella Sawyer, Eagleville: Scored 11 points in a win over Mt. Pleasant.

Ellie Walker, Siegel: Had 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over La Vergne.

Taylor Turner, Stewarts Creek: Scored 10 points in a win over Franklin County.

Boys

Mason Brown, Central Magnet: Scored 26 points (four 3s) and had nine rebounds in an 83-60 win over White House.

C.J. Goers, Eagleville: Scored 19 points in a 79-58 win over Mt. Pleasant.

Will Becker, Central Magnet: Scored 19 points in a win over White House.

Brandon Sanders, Smyrna: Scored 17 points in a 64-61 loss to Marshall County.

T.J. Lee, Smyrna: Scored 17 points in a loss to Marshall County.

Brennon Hagewood, La Vergne: Scored 17 points in a 57-41 win over Siegel.

Daunte White, La Vergne: Scored 13 points in a win over Siegel.

Isaac Gazaway, Eagleville: Scored 11 points in a win over Mt. Pleasant.

Owen Zubkus, Central Magnet: Scored 10 points with seven rebounds in a win over White House.

James Bega, Eagleville: Scored 10 points in a win over Mt. Pleasant.

Kaden Snitzer, Eagleville: Scored 10 points in a win over Mt. Pleasant.

