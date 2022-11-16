Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target identified; family seeking donations
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for attempted murder
A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera. A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away. Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at […]
KTLA.com
22 arrested massive train cargo burglary ring in Los Angeles; $18M in stolen good recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than 90 containers compromised every day.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument
LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAPD seeks suspect in South Los Angeles fatal shooting
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate the man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one man dead and two others wounded. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, between Slauson and Gage avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Gunman shoots, kills woman in historic downtown Los Angeles hotel building
Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot at the historic Hayward Hotel building in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 6th Street at the Hayward Hotel, which a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant said is “now […]
Eater
A GoFundMe Supports LA’s Top Tlayuda Maker After Brazen Burglary
A new GoFundMe page is seeking donations to support South LA street food sensation and former Smorgasburg vendor Poncho’s Tlayudas after a burglary that allegedly occurred Monday night. Founder Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez posted on Instagram that “essential work tools” were stolen from a South Central basement; a video he posted shows two men loading items onto a truck. The GoFundMe page states that the equipment included a cooktop gas grill, speaker boxes, a stainless steel cooking grate, and a customized canopy.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Huntington Park and an investigation of the shooting is underway, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Saturn Avenue, east of Pacific Boulevard where they found the victim unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
KTLA.com
Catalytic-converter thieves in Torrance pull up in Lamborghini, video shows
Video released by the Torrance Police Department shows four suspected thieves exiting a Lamborghini and stealing the catalytic converter off a parked van. The incident, according to police, occurred around 4 a.m. on Nov. 9, in the 3800 block of 184th Street. In the video, the four male suspects exit...
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
NBC Los Angeles
‘Psychopaths.' Video Shows 2 Men Shoot, Stab Stray Cat to Death
A horrible case of animal abuse out of Pomona was all caught on video, which shows two men shoot and then stab a stray cat to death. Investigators were trying to identify the two men Thursday. “Scruffy started appearing about three months ago, she was sleeping in a drain right...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Arrested With 30 Different Credit Cards; Suspect Punches Victim But Doesn't Get Wallet; Woman Punches Her Date; Passed Out in Restaurant Drive-Through; Woman Steals Uber Sign; And Lots More...
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 10 – 16. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 360 service events, resulting in 69 investigations. Grand Theft. October 6 at 4:45 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S....
2urbangirls.com
Torrance police investigating possible burglary at Del Amo Fashion Center
TORRANCE, Calif. – Police have just cleared the scene of a reported burglary at the Del Amo Fashion Center. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
foxla.com
LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Carport, Vehicles in South L.A. Area
A fire damaged a carport and an unknown number of vehicles Thursday in the South Los Angeles area, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 500 block of East 61st Street at 11:46 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
KTLA.com
Stolen car suspect arrested after chase, crash in L.A.
A driver in a stolen car led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties Tuesday evening before crashing into two cars in downtown Los Angeles,. The chase started at around 10:30 p.m. The pursuit suspect was traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per...
Comments / 0