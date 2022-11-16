ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for attempted murder

A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested after shooting a man during an argument

LOS ANGELES- A 53-year-old man is in custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an argument near Baldwin Hills. Los Angeles Police Department officers received a shots fired call at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at La Cienega and Obama boulevards, north of Baldwin Hills Elementary School. Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD seeks suspect in South Los Angeles fatal shooting

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate the man wanted in connection with a shooting in South Los Angeles that left one man dead and two others wounded. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, between Slauson and Gage avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A GoFundMe Supports LA’s Top Tlayuda Maker After Brazen Burglary

A new GoFundMe page is seeking donations to support South LA street food sensation and former Smorgasburg vendor Poncho’s Tlayudas after a burglary that allegedly occurred Monday night. Founder Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez posted on Instagram that “essential work tools” were stolen from a South Central basement; a video he posted shows two men loading items onto a truck. The GoFundMe page states that the equipment included a cooktop gas grill, speaker boxes, a stainless steel cooking grate, and a customized canopy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Huntington Park and an investigation of the shooting is underway, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of Saturn Avenue, east of Pacific Boulevard where they found the victim unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
signalscv.com

Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Psychopaths.' Video Shows 2 Men Shoot, Stab Stray Cat to Death

A horrible case of animal abuse out of Pomona was all caught on video, which shows two men shoot and then stab a stray cat to death. Investigators were trying to identify the two men Thursday. “Scruffy started appearing about three months ago, she was sleeping in a drain right...
POMONA, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Arrested With 30 Different Credit Cards; Suspect Punches Victim But Doesn't Get Wallet; Woman Punches Her Date; Passed Out in Restaurant Drive-Through; Woman Steals Uber Sign; And Lots More...

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 10 – 16. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 360 service events, resulting in 69 investigations. Grand Theft. October 6 at 4:45 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of S....
MONROVIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance police investigating possible burglary at Del Amo Fashion Center

TORRANCE, Calif. – Police have just cleared the scene of a reported burglary at the Del Amo Fashion Center. Officers were sent to the 21800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 2:10 a.m. on a report that “someone was trying to break into the closed business, possibly through the roof,” Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary said in a statement.
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect

LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Carport, Vehicles in South L.A. Area

A fire damaged a carport and an unknown number of vehicles Thursday in the South Los Angeles area, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 500 block of East 61st Street at 11:46 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Stolen car suspect arrested after chase, crash in L.A.

A driver in a stolen car led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties Tuesday evening before crashing into two cars in downtown Los Angeles,. The chase started at around 10:30 p.m. The pursuit suspect was traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy