Abuja, Nigeria — The U.N. in Nigeria has described the killing of an aid worker by a soldier in northeast Borno State as deeply disturbing and sad. A soldier with Nigeria's 25 Task Force Brigade on Thursday shot a woman working for the French aid group Médecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World. The soldier also killed one of his colleagues who tried to disarm him and injured a U.N. pilot.

19 HOURS AGO