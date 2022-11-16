Read full article on original website
FBI Investigating Chinese 'Police Station' In New York
WASHINGTON — The FBI is investigating an unauthorized “police station” that China is running out of New York as part of a global network of such outposts, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday, vowing to put a stop to Beijing’s law enforcement activity in the United States.
Biden Administration Says Saudi Prince Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing Lawsuit
The Biden administration ruled Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancée. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in...
Nonimmigrant Visa Backlog Is Shrinking, State Department Official Says
The Biden administration has reduced wait times worldwide for nonimmigrant visa interviews, an official said Thursday. During a briefing with reporters, Julie Stufft, deputy assistant secretary for visa services at the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said that the agency had doubled its hiring of U.S. foreign service personnel who process visa applications, and that the processing was rebounding faster than projected.
Republicans Critical of Biden’s Stance During Meeting with Xi
Washington — Congressional Republicans mostly condemned President Joe Biden for saying that there “need not be a new Cold War” between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. A few Republicans, however, joined members of Biden’s Democratic Party...
Trump portrayed as a 'loser' by 2024 rivals courting his big donors at Las Vegas conference, report says
Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, and Larry Hogan have been wooing donors at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting, per AP.
Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find
Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
US Vice President Convenes Emergency Session on Missiles at APEC Summit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris convened an emergency meeting of key regional powers Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch, that fell 200 kilometers off Japan's coast. “This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen...
Yoon Response to Hot Mic Coverage a Concern, Analysts Say
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Just six months into his presidential term, press freedom advocates are expressing concern about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's treatment of the media, including the sidelining of journalists from a major South Korean news outlet over coverage he did not like. Last week, Yoon’s...
Pentagon Vows Ukraine Support; No Military Victory Likely Soon
The Pentagon hosted the seventh Ukraine Defense Contact Group Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to virtually collaborate on their support of Ukraine's military, while the top general reaffirmed that winter could be ideal for political negotiations. He also warned that China would be playing a 'very dangerous game' should it try to take Taiwan by force. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the details.
Upcoming US Congress Likely to Keep its Share of Foreign-Born Lawmakers
The 117th U.S. Congress was considered the most racially and ethnically diverse ever, according to studies by the Pew Research Center. It showed that 18 congressional members were born outside the United States and became U.S. citizens through naturalization. The 118th Congress, which will be sworn in on January 2,...
US Defends Grant of Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince
The Biden administration Friday defended its decision to declare Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, immune to U.S. lawsuits connected to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The administration’s decision was disclosed in a letter, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia...
Experts See Gridlock, Dysfunction Likely in Incoming Congress
As the final races for the House of Representatives and Senate plod toward a conclusion, both bodies are taking initial steps to organize themselves for a 118th Congress of the United States that few experts expect to be particularly productive. Republicans will control the House when the new Congress is...
Canada Reacts to Alleged Chinese Political Interference
Vancouver, british columbia — The arrest of an employee of Quebec’s public electricity provider on suspicion of sending trade secrets to China is prompting the latest in a series of allegations that Beijing is actively spying and conducting clandestine operations within Canada. Beijing has denied wrongdoing. Days earlier,...
Top Ugandan Rights Groups File Case Against Internet Law
Kampala, Uganda — A coalition of leading Ugandan rights groups and lawyers on Thursday filed a court challenge to a controversial new internet law, which they say is aimed at curbing free speech and targeting government opponents. The amendment to the Computer Misuse Act, signed into law by Ugandan...
Protests, Online Dissent Daily Occurrence in China, Report Says
Washington — China’s zero-COVID policy prompted hundreds of Chinese citizens to march in the streets in Guangzhou this week after hearing that ongoing lockdowns had been extended. In videos shared on Chinese social media and later on Twitter, demonstrators were seen tearing down COVID lockdown barriers in the...
United Nations in Nigeria Says Probe into Aid Worker Killing Underway
Abuja, Nigeria — The U.N. in Nigeria has described the killing of an aid worker by a soldier in northeast Borno State as deeply disturbing and sad. A soldier with Nigeria's 25 Task Force Brigade on Thursday shot a woman working for the French aid group Médecins du Monde, or Doctors of the World. The soldier also killed one of his colleagues who tried to disarm him and injured a U.N. pilot.
Pakistan: World Running Out of Patience with Afghan Taliban
Islamabad — Pakistan said Friday it would not formally recognize Afghanistan's Taliban government without global consensus and warned the world's patience with the Islamist group is diminishing. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told reporters in Islamabad his government continues to advocate sustained international engagement with the Taliban to help...
Myanmar Shadow Civilian Government Opens Office in Washington
Washington — Myanmar’s government-in-exile, known as the shadow National Unity Government (NUG), on Friday prepared to open its first office in Washington to reach out to U.S. officials, international diplomats and the local community. NUG’s foreign minister, Zin Mar Aung, told VOA the office aims to promote communication...
Iranian Protesters Burn Ayatollah Khomeini's Ancestral Home
Reports on social media Friday showed protesters in western Iran setting fire to the ancestral home of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Video posted to social media showed the house on fire as crowds marched past and cheered late Thursday in the town of Khomein, where the late ayatollah was born in the western province of Markazi.
North Korea Fires Missile After Threatening ‘Fiercer’ Step
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, hours after the North threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. The missile fired from the North’s eastern...
