558 Illinois teachers honored at Golden Apple reception

(WTVO) — Golden Apple Award nominations are in, and hundreds of educators in Boone and Winnebago Counties are celebrating.

This year’s nominees are all Pre-K through 5th grade teachers, and they all share a passion for education.

“I personally want to thank all the nominees here tonight for your tremendous impact that you make on our children, our schools and our community,” said Jennifer Stark, executive director of the Golden Apple Foundation.

Five hundred and fifty-eight teachers were honored during the nominee reception.

“Right now, it is, we’re celebrating each other, celebrating the profession,” said Rachel Huetson, 2018 Golden Apple Recipient. “So, it is kind of a party in there we’re just excited.”

“Tonight is really about honoring really great educators in education and then talking about the process to become a Golden Apple Teacher,” added 2018 recipient Heather Trotter.

Teachers decide if they want to move on through the process once they are nominated, submitting essays and letters of recommendation.

“Somebody who’s passionate about education, someone who loves their students and someone who truly wants to make education better,” Trotter said.

“I think somebody who generally loves what they do and comes to work every day despite what might be going on,” added Lianette Lucena and Heather Barefield, nominees from Rockford Lutheran Elementary. “Just makes it a great experience for their students.”

The journey has just begun for these teachers, but many said that the nomination from a parent, teacher or students is an honor in and of itself.

“It was actually pretty awesome to get,” Lucena and Barefield said. “I was having a rough day the day that I got my letters, and one letter was from a parent that I had in previous years. So, I no longer teach her child and the other one was from, is from, a current parent that I have this year.”

“Being nominated is awesome,” added Paola Butler and Margarita Santana, nominees from Meehan Elementary. “I have a lot of nominations from different parents, different students.”

“A pre-school teacher, for this is my nineteenth year,” concluded Lucena and Barefield. “So, this was a big deal for me.”

The nominees will be narrowed down to 20 finalists in December and five winners will be honored in April.

