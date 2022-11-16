Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Elections Department says there are 617 outstanding ballots
Informacion en español esta disponible abajo. San Benito County Elections Department announced there are 617 outstanding ballots, including those that are damaged, unreadable and challenged. It added the next update is scheduled for Nov. 23 between 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. According to the release, the breakdown of the outstanding...
kingcityrustler.com
General Election 2022: South Monterey County voters turn down tax measures
MONTEREY COUNTY — South Monterey County voters made their voices heard last Tuesday by deciding the fate of a few local measures, as well as choosing multiple candidates for city councils, school boards and other special districts in the area. Monterey County Elections officials are continuing to tally ballots...
Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly
Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
KSBW.com
Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
benitolink.com
Total of 5,616 outstanding ballots still to be processed for 2022 General Election
From left: Michael Parsons, Francisco Diaz and Joe Paul Gonzalez registering the ballots as they arrive. Photo by Robert Eliason. Information provided by San Benito County Elections Department. San Benito County Elections Department announces the total outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election and next results...
sanbenito.com
Latest results on Measure Q, R vote
The latest results in the Nov. 8 election continue to reinforce the voters’ majority opposition to the tightest restrictions on growth and development. Measure Q has been soundly rejected, with 56.49% of ballots, or 8,865 voters casting “No” votes, according to results posted the night of Nov. 15 to the county elections office website.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista’s wastewater project may soon be fully funded
San Juan Bautista City Manager Don Reynolds announced the U.S. The Department of Agriculture accepted an application for assistance that includes a total of $14 million in potential funds for the city’s wastewater project. He also said Hollister accepted the final design for the project. Reynolds told BenitoLink he...
sanbenito.com
Zanger’s lead grows in District 1 vote count
In the election for District 1 San Benito County Supervisor, Dom Zanger appears set to edge out incumbent Betsy Dirks, who was appointed to the seat in October 2021. As of Nov. 15, Zanger has received 1,921, or 51.86% of the votes counted in the District 1 race, to Dirks’ 48.14% or 1,783 ballots, according to results posted to the county elections office website.
sanbenito.com
Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project
San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
montereycountyweekly.com
A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.
Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications
In an effort to help people whose loved ones died of COVID-19, Monterey County offers its Funeral Assistance Program for some much needed funds as families mourn. The post Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications appeared first on KION546.
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
benitolink.com
Hollister High School AP scores, enrollment numbers recovering
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. On Nov. 8, Hollister High School Principal Adrian Ramirez reported the Advanced Placement program saw a 13% increase in scores of 3 or higher on tests. During the 2020-21 school year, the school’s average score of 2.8 decreased to 2.4. But in the 2021-22 school year, the scores bounced back to 2.8.
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins’ nurses raise concern about status of hospital
Information provided by California Nurses Association. Registered nurses at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital said in a news release they are deeply concerned to learn that the Board of Directors of the San Benito Health Care District, which oversees the facility, is taking steps to file a Chapter 9 bankruptcy petition. The release added that the nurses, who are members of the California Nurses Association (CNA), fear what this will mean for their patients and the health and well-being of San Benito County.
montereycountyweekly.com
As American expansion exerted pressure ever westward, Monterey County became a scene in the crossfire.
LIKE PHEIDIPPIDES, THE LEGENDARY MESSENGER RUNNING FROM MARATHON TO ATHENS, Tom Hill sets out from the Salinas Valley toward Monterey to share urgent news from the battlefield. Except Hill is not on foot – he’s astride a horse – and must pass through enemy lines to get there.
KSBW.com
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
'Now that we know better, we do better': Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo
Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school's name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 16, 2022
SALINAS — Monterey County STEM Talent Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartnell College, Willard Lewallen STEM Center Lobby, 411 Central Ave., in Salinas. This event will connect STEM industry leaders to talented students, former students and community members who are looking for opportunities to further their education and career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit mcstemtalentexpo.com.
montereycountyweekly.com
This is a big week for water in Monterey County.
David Schmalz here, thinking about the hottest political hot potato that exists in Monterey County: water. That’s because, in case you missed it, Nov. 17 is shaping up to be a big day for the Peninsula’s future water supply. It was originally the date the California Public Utilities Commission was set to consider approving a water purchase agreement for an expansion of the recycled water project Pure Water Monterey (that hearing has been pushed back to Dec. 1). But still on the calendar is a meeting of the California Coastal Commission, starting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9am in the County Board of Supervisors chambers in Salinas. The commission will consider whether to grant a permit to Cal Am to build a 4.8 million-gallons per day (mgd) desalination project that would draw its source water through subsurface slant wells from under the beach in Marina, on property owned by Cemex, whose sand mine on the property has now been shut down.
