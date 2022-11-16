David Schmalz here, thinking about the hottest political hot potato that exists in Monterey County: water. That’s because, in case you missed it, Nov. 17 is shaping up to be a big day for the Peninsula’s future water supply. It was originally the date the California Public Utilities Commission was set to consider approving a water purchase agreement for an expansion of the recycled water project Pure Water Monterey (that hearing has been pushed back to Dec. 1). But still on the calendar is a meeting of the California Coastal Commission, starting Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9am in the County Board of Supervisors chambers in Salinas. The commission will consider whether to grant a permit to Cal Am to build a 4.8 million-gallons per day (mgd) desalination project that would draw its source water through subsurface slant wells from under the beach in Marina, on property owned by Cemex, whose sand mine on the property has now been shut down.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO