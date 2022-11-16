ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Mansfield hoops wins home opener in a thriller

By Andy Malnoske
 3 days ago

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield men’s basketball scored a big win in their home opener.

The Mounties completed the comeback victory 75-71 Tuesday night against Roberts Wesleyan at Decker Gymnasium. Sophomore guard Idris Ali hit a jumper with three seconds left in the game breaking a tie and propelling the Mounties to a two-point lead, 73-71. Later, Ali connected on two free throws giving him 12 points in the win for the Mounties (1-1).

Waverly grad and sophomore forward Scott Woodring scored a game-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds for Mansfield. Grad student guard Rian Carter had a team-high 12 points for Roberts Wesleyan (0-3).

Mansfield had five players score in double figures and came back from a 43-34 deficit at halftime.

The Mounties next host Alliance University Saturday night at 7:30 pm. Check out the regional scoreboard from Tuesday night college basketball.

NCAA Men’s Basketball
Mansfield University 75, Roberts Wesleyan 71
Colgate 80, Syracuse 68
South Dakota State 66, St. Bonaventure 62
SUNY Cobleskill 81, Elmira College 74
Ithaca College 95, Keystone College 80
Alfred State 83, Houghton College 79

NCAA Women’s Basketball
Elmira College 56, Cazenovia 38
Roberts Wesleyan 75, Mansfield University 68

