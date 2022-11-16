Read full article on original website
NP City Council OKs Rec Center tax; all 4 wards voted ‘yes’ on Nov. 8
North Platte’s post-election tussle over the voter-approved recreation sales tax ended Thursday as the City Council gave final approval to the measure’s enabling ordinance. It came after official Nov. 8 election results certified by Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell Thursday showed that the half-cent increase easily won in...
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity 2022 mailbox auction fundraiser is Dec. 6
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser, the 2022 mailbox auction, will be Dec. 6 at the Prairie Arts Center Grand Room. The theme for this year's event, “Everyone deserves a place to receive their mail” coincides with Habitat for Humanity’s overarching philosophy that “Everyone deserves a decent place to live,” the organization said in a press release.
Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord
It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
Two-vote margin holds in final totals for last Hershey school board seat
All 2022 general election races in Lincoln County maintained their order of finish in official Nov. 8 results certified Thursday by County Clerk Becky Rossell. That included the nearly neck-and-neck race for the last of three Hershey Village Board seats, in which Lucie Hengen-Reed officially joined board Chairman Thomas Wolfgang and Vice Chairman Loren Johnson Thursday as winners.
Winter’s first cold blast should let up on North Platte by Sunday
North Platte’s post-Election Day chill should finally lift this weekend, with milder temperatures in store next week up to and through Thanksgiving. The strong winds that produced below-zero wind chill readings early Friday will stick around through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
North Platte’s keno income last summer nearly 10% below 2021’s
Net proceeds from North Platte’s city keno lottery declined by 9.5% this past summer compared with the same period in 2021, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue. Third-quarter 2022 figures from the department’s charitable gaming division showed North Platte’s keno games took in $1.23 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.
18507 W Kelley Avenue, HERSHEY, NE 69143
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 19
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Grass fires caused by hot wheels along Interstate 80
Two grass fires east of North Platte were caused by a semi sending sparks along Interstate 80 about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. One fire was at mile marker 184 and the...
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Crash closes I-80 for over an hour Wednesday afternoon
The Nebraska Department of Roads shut down eastbound Interstate 80 near Sutherland because of a crash about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The road reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene shortly before 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 157. Traffic was re-routed to U.S. Highway 30 at Sutherland, and re-routed back to I-80 at Paxton.
