Stetson Bennett Named Finalist for Golden Arm Award
When Stetson Bennett announced in the offseason that he would return for another season as the Georgia quarterback, many were critical of his decision and believed it was a mistake. However, the "super senior" has exceeded expectations. In addition to leading the Bulldogs to another 10-0 start and SEC title game, Bennett is closing in on breaking Georgia's all-time record for passing yards in a season.
Terry Roberts, Georgia hold off Bucknell
Terry Roberts scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the second half to lead Georgia to a 65-61 victory over visiting Bucknell on Friday in the opening round of the Sunshine Slam in Athens, Ga. Roberts finished shooting 7 for 20 from the field, including 2 for 7 from...
Miss Georgia USA 2023 pageant to kickoff in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants...
Joint Development Authority wins Deal of the Year award for Rivian project
ATLANTA – The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has been recognized by the Georgia Economic Developers Association for its achievement in the location of business in Georgia at its annual awards luncheon Monday. The Joint Development Authority received the Regional Deal of the Year Award for the Rivian project, which was announced in December of 2021.
Runoff early voting schedule set in Henry County
McDONOUGH — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 28 in Henry County. The Board of Elections approved the schedule during a special called meeting this week. Six locations will be open with extended times to allow for as much voting time as possible.
Henry County Sheriff's Office feeds hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
McDONOUGH — An annual event hosted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office provided about 500 meals for some residents of Henry County. Cars lined the parking lot at the Tabernacle of Praise Church International, located along Ga. Highway 42 North in McDonough, on Monday as participants looked to receive free turkeys and meals just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
