Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn. The Mountaineers moved to 4-0 on the season, led by Erik Stevenson's 21 points and 11 each from Joe Toussaint, Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Bob Huggins Has Reason to be Upset with Team Despite Winning Big

Bob Huggins’ team is winning big, even bigger than most expected, but he’s not satisfied. In fact, it’s possible to actually argue he’s upset at his team. And honestly, he has every right to be disappointed in how his team is playing despite winning by 18, 25 and 18 so far in the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Penn at WVU men's hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grant scores 24 points, leads Duquesne past Colgate, 85-80

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes' annual trip to Akron, Ohio on Friday night. Grant added five rebounds for the Dukes (3-1). Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Tevin Brewer shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia's Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?

As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU's Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined

The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paul G. Blazer High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ASHLAND, KY
wbontv.com

The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972

It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck

Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
LEXINGTON, KY

