Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Post game interviews and notes from West Virginia's 92-58 non-conference mens basketball win over Penn.
WVNews
WVU - Penn Box Score 11/18/22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season wit…
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn. The Mountaineers moved to 4-0 on the season, led by Erik Stevenson's 21 points and 11 each from Joe Toussaint, Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVNews
WVU pounds Penn, but tougher tests are just around the corner
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season with a 92-58 beatdown of Penn Friday night at the WVU Coliseum. But the Mountaineers know much more difficult contests lay ahead of them, starting with their next game on Thanksgiving night (10 p.m., Eastern time on ESPN2) against Purdue (3-0) in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Bob Huggins Has Reason to be Upset with Team Despite Winning Big
Bob Huggins’ team is winning big, even bigger than most expected, but he’s not satisfied. In fact, it’s possible to actually argue he’s upset at his team. And honestly, he has every right to be disappointed in how his team is playing despite winning by 18, 25 and 18 so far in the season.
WOWK
Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
WVNews
Grant scores 24 points, leads Duquesne past Colgate, 85-80
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes' annual trip to Akron, Ohio on Friday night. Grant added five rebounds for the Dukes (3-1). Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Tevin Brewer shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
Look: Anthracite Uniforms Making Season Debut For Kentucky
Kentucky football is busting out the anthracite-chrome dome combo for the first time this season on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia: It's quite the late-season debut, but the Wildcats are in need of a change of luck, so maybe these will do the trick for Mark Stoops and Co. Here's how you ...
Metro News
How Much Can WVU Pay for the New AD?
As West Virginia University embarks on the search for a replacement to Shane Lyons as Director of Athletics, there is a lot of emphasis on who would be a good fit. Interim Athletic Director Rob Alsop spoke to that in general terms earlier this week. “When you think of any...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
WVNews
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined
The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paul G. Blazer High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Mason-Bracken to meet in Lex Cath tourney
Turns out the folks in Maysville and Brooksville won’t have to wait until late February for a Bracken County-Mason County matchup.
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
fox56news.com
Teammates honor life of man killed in Georgetown Toyota plant accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “A friend to everyone” is a statement, according to his loved ones, that sums up the person Diego Garcia was. Garcia tragically died on the job Tuesday at the Toyota plant in Georgetown when a heavy object fell on him. In his...
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
fox56news.com
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
Comments / 0